Technology Senate and awards day 2: Kalyani Group, L&T and Tata Steel present their digital roadmap

The day 2 of the Technology Senate saw three prominent speakers from the enterprise end user community talking about their massive adoption of emerging technologies like IoT, cloud, AR, analytics, RPA, etc. The keynote speaker Jayanta Banerjee, Global CIO, Tata Steel, defined Industry 4.0 as connected workforce, connected assets and connected operations, which dovetails into the company’s focus on clubbing IT and Digital together. The digital transformation at Tata Steel is business led and not technology led. A top down approach is a strong determinant for any digital transformation programme to succeed.

Sudip Mazumder, Deputy Head – Digital, L&T shared in detail about the adoption of emerging technologies at L&T.

– 10, 101 construction equipment and machineries are now connected at L&T

– Over 350 projects are being monitored, using IoT

– More than 25,000 workmen are now connected

– 18,000 users are leveraging digital platforms to submit, monitor and assimilate information

Another session from the manufacturing sector was from Yogesh Zope, Chief Digital Officer & Sr Vice President, Kalyani Group. He spoke about the scale at which the company is working across the globe. Bharat Forge supplies components for 70% of consumer cars globally and the Group is working with 20 large defence projects.

The other sessions include the panel discussion on ‘Building an incident readiness system for data breaches’. The panelists include: (Moderator) Amit Pradhan, CTSO, CPO & SVP, Vodafone India; Nandkishor Dhomne, VP-IT & CIO – Manipal Health Enterprises, Manipal Group; Suresh A Shan, SVP & CIO, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services; Shiv Kumar Pandey, CISO, Bombay Stock Exchange.

The second panel discussion was on ‘Best practices in choosing emerging technologies (AI, Chatbots, RPA) and making them work to your advantage’. The panelists include: (Moderator) T.G. Dhandapani, Advisor – Digital Transformation; Suresh Iyer, CIO, BlueStar; Piyush Chowhan, SVP & CIO, Arvind Lifestyle Brands; Unique Kumar, Head Digital transformation & Information Security, Max Healthcare; Satyanarayana Kasturi, Group IT Head , Ashok Piramal Group and Nafees Ahmed, CIO, Indiabulls Group.

The other sessions are as below:

Securing Digital Transformation of India: Ravinder P Singh, Director – Business Development,

Public Sector, Dell

Collaboration to Drive Digital Transformation by Rajesh Thadhani – Director Sales & Services,

Crayon Software

Digital Transformation through Wireless Fabric: Bharat Sharma, Director, Presales – India &

SAARC, Cambium Networks

Transitioning from RPA into Cognitive Automation: Shainil Shah, Automation Solution Head –

APAC, EPAM Systems India Pvt Ltd

Initiatives for Enterprise Use cases in 2019 by Tavleen Oberoi, Solution Architect Authentication

& Encryption – India, Thales Cloud Protection & Licensing

Digital Transformation in Enterprise by Sujit Shetty, Director – TSS, South Asia & South East

Asia, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Blockchain and its practical utility to transform domains and democracies by Ravinder Pal Singh,

Chief Information and Innovation Officer, Tata Singapore Airlines (Vistara)

De-risking digital transformation projects: Rutuja Udyawar, Head of Data Science and AI at e-Zest

Solutions

Technology Senate Awards Ceremony

