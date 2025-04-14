Telangana Government to foster Quantum Innovation Ecosystem in Hyderabad

Building upon its pioneering reputation in emerging technologies, the Government of Telangana, in partnership with NITI Frontier Tech Hub (FTH) – an initiative of NITI Aayog dedicated to advancing India’s leadership in frontier technologies through human-centric Innovation – is set to launch a strategic initiative to accelerate the Quantum technology ecosystem in Hyderabad.

The year 2025 is the United Nations’ International Year of Quantum, celebrating 100 years of quantum science and technology. On the eve of World Quantum Day, 14th April, the government of Telangana announced a Quantum Frontier Tech Charter in partnership with NITI FTH to establish Telangana as a leading Quantum state. This initiative aims to create a world-class quantum innovation ecosystem in Telangana, reinforcing India’s ambition to lead in next-generation technologies.

The Quantum Frontier Tech charter will be focused on advancing research, innovation, and real-world application of Quantum Computing, Communication, Sensing and Quantum Security. It will also focus on Quantum Skilling and Quantum Security across all these pillars addressing challenges across critical sectors such as cybersecurity, healthcare, the financial sector, materials science, and logistics.

The NITI Frontier Tech Hub (FTH) will play a catalytic role in partnering with the Government of Telangana to shape this initiative by providing strategic insights, recommending use cases, and enabling global collaborations. It will support the design of moonshot projects, share best practices, and contribute to its governance.

Leveraging a collaborative model, this initiative will integrate contributions from all stakeholders including NITI FTH, the Government of Telangana, and industry, alongside prominent local ecosystem partners including IIIT Hyderabad and Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI). An Advisory Board consisting of distinguished national and international experts from government, academia, and industry will provide strategic oversight and guidance.

This initiative will also conduct multiple events throughout the year to foster knowledge sharing and community building within the quantum ecosystem. It also plans to host a Quantum Computing Global Summit this year, bringing together thought leaders, researchers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from around the world.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, said, “This strategic partnership is a giant leap towards making our state a center for futuristic technologies. It reinforces our commitment to making Telangana a global innovation ecosystem by embracing frontier technologies and turning them into tools for public good.”

“Quantum technology represents a revolutionary opportunity for India. This initiative is integral to creating a scalable and globally competitive Quantum ecosystem, catalysing India’s path towards technological self- reliance and sustainable development. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to working with states to promote innovation excellence and achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog.

This marks a significant step toward fulfilling the goals of the National Quantum Mission and India’s vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 through scientific excellence and strategic innovation.