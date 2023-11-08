TelioLabs partners with US-based SingleStore to cater to India and SAARC regions

TelioLabs, a leading software player in the fields of IoT, telecom, enterprise, cloud computing, and managed services, has announced a partnership with US-headquartered SingleStore which provides the world’s only database technology that empowers users to transact, analyse and contextualise data in real-time.

Under the partnership, TelioLabs will be an official SingleStore licensee and can market, sell, and resell

SingleStore’s products. The partnership also enables SingleStore to reach larger B2B customers through

TelioLabs in India, SAARC, and South East Asia regions.

TelioLabs is a deep-tech company with expertise across a wide range of technologies and practices:

Telecom, DevOps, MLOps, Cloud, AI, IoT, and other next-gen technologies. Working with enterprises

across the globe, Teliolabs is enabling them to leverage its Java, DevOps, Python, MLOPS, Dotnet, and

various other technical expertise. TelioLabs mission is to drive technological advancement by offering

cutting-edge solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of businesses across various industries.

The vision is to become a global leader in transformative technology solutions, playing a pivotal role in

shaping the future of technology.

SingleStoreDB is a proprietary, cloud-native database designed for real-time applications. It is a distributed,

relational, SQL database management system (RDBMS) that features ANSI SQL support and it is known for

speed in data ingest, transaction processing, and query processing. SingleStore provides professional

services, support services, and training services to enterprises.

Amit Singh, Founder and CEO of TelioLabs said, “We are really excited about our partnership with SingleStore. We believe that it gives us a chance to tap a bigger market that would ultimately benefit both the parties and other stakeholders. We find SingleStore well-suited for the use cases we work for such as fast data ingestion/processing, real-time data analytics, and large data storage. With SingleStore, we will be able to deliver the best in quality standards to the customers.”

Anurag Batham, Manager, Channels & Alliances (APAC), SingleStore said, “This is a great opportunity to

work with the TelioLabs team in APAC. SingleStore has been expanding globally and we needed the most

efficient partners that have a proven track record and a Customer First approach. We are confident that

this partnership will add more value to the customers in their data modernisation journey and help with

several use cases related to GenAI, real-time analytics, database sprawl, and many more.

The partnership between TelioLabs and SingleStore will also strengthen the IT and technology ties between

India and the U.S.