Temasek Invests INR. 832 Crore In Health Startup CureFit 

Health and fitness startup Curefit has raised an estimated amount of INR. 832 crore in a fresh round of funding that is being led by Singapore-based firm Temasek. GableHorn Investments and Ascent Capital have entered as new investors.

Also, existing investors of Curefit that include VC firms like Accel Partners, and Chiratae Ventures with the investment arm of Unilever had also participated in the latest funding round. One of the early backers of Curefit, Accel had invested around INR. 107 crore in Curefit that was founded by Mukesh Bansal, and Ankit Nagori, an ex Flipkart employee.

As per records, this is the second major investment in the Indian startup space in the last 4 months by Temasek. Last year in December, Temasek had finalised a $100 million investment in Ascent Health and Wellness, that owns PharmEasy.

This round was a mix of equity and debt, and had undertaken over two tranches, that was led by its existing investors Accel Partners and Chiratae Ventures, with its new investors like Unilever Ventures, Epiq Capital, InnoVen Capital, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. It is also noted that Curefit has held discussions with SoftBank Vision Fund, however, the deal isn’t finalised yet.

Curefit has produced a chain of fitness centres under the brand CultFit, it also has its own food delivery app EatFit, healthcare clinics CareFit, and mental wellness brand MindFit.

