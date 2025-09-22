Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Tenable brings global CISOs together to forge framework for exposure management

Tenable brings global CISOs together to forge framework for exposure management

NewsSecurity
By Express Computer
0 12

In a move to advance proactive cyber risk management, Tenable, the exposure management company, has announced the creation of the Exposure Management Leadership Council. The working group brings together Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and cybersecurity leaders from top global organisations across industries such as insurance, technology, transportation, legal, and consumer packaged goods.

The council’s mission is to mature exposure management into a proactive, standardised discipline—one that helps organisations not only understand but demonstrably reduce their cyber exposure.

Spotlight on the Boardroom Disconnect

At its inaugural meeting, the council released a report titled “Board meetings and the dreaded cyber risk update: a use case for exposure management.” The report highlights a familiar yet persistent issue: the communication gap between CISOs and their boards of directors.

According to the findings, board updates on cybersecurity too often rely on technical, siloed metrics from disparate tools, which fail to capture an organisation’s true exposure. This disconnect, the report notes, hampers effective risk management, particularly at a time when cyber threats are intensifying and regulatory scrutiny is increasing.

Moving from Metrics to Meaning

“Exposure management is a strategic driver of organisational success,” said Bob Huber, Chief Security Officer at Tenable and Chair of the Exposure Management Leadership Council. “Our goal is to shift the conversation from endless technical metrics to a strategic discussion focused on risk reduction. A standardised exposure management framework would help CISOs pinpoint their organisation’s most pressing exposures and articulate their potential business impact.”

Adding to this, Joanna Burkey, corporate director and former CISO at HP and Siemens Americas, stressed the importance of reframing the board conversation. “Exposure management can help CISOs bridge the boardroom communication gap. While the fundamental objectives are proactive breach prevention and risk mitigation, an added benefit is the ability to transform the quarterly cyber update into a strategic discussion that drives action and outcomes.”

Setting the Stage for Proactive Security

The council represents a growing recognition that cyber risk management must evolve from reactive defense to proactive exposure reduction. By uniting leading CISOs under a common framework, Tenable aims to provide organisations with a practical model to strengthen resilience, improve boardroom communication, and meet the rising demands of regulators and stakeholders alike.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image