Tenable report warns cloud security gaps threaten Indian businesses

By Express Computer
Indian organisations are facing a hidden crisis of cloud vulnerabilities, according to the 2025 Cloud Security Risk Report released today by Tenable®, the Exposure Management company. The report uncovers alarming security gaps in cloud environments, from misconfigured storage exposing sensitive data to embedded secrets in workloads, that could lead to data breaches, financial losses, and serious regulatory repercussions.

The research reveals a significant and widespread risk, finding that 9% of all analysed cloud storage resources contain restricted or confidential information. In environments housing vast volumes of data, this seemingly small percentage translates to millions of sensitive records potentially exposed. Even more alarming, nearly one in ten publicly accessible storage locations holds sensitive data, driven by common misconfigurations, weak access controls, and limited visibility, exposing organisations across industries to serious security and compliance threats.

The risks do not end there. Tenable’s findings show that 54% of organisations with AWS ECS task definitions have a secret embedded within them, exposing businesses to the threat of full cloud environment takeovers or exploitation activities like unauthorised crypto mining. Even within AWS EC2 instances, 3.5% contain credentials embedded in user data, giving attackers a clear pathway to escalate privileges and compromise environments.

“Secrets are the keys to the kingdom, yet many organisations are unknowingly leaving them unguarded across their cloud infrastructures,” said Ari Eitan, Director of Cloud Security Research at Tenable. “In today’s threat landscape, complacency is costly. Organisations must treat secrets with the highest level of security hygiene to prevent attackers from gaining footholds that can spiral into full-blown breaches.”

As Indian enterprises and government agencies continue to scale up cloud adoption, the report underscores the urgent need for a proactive, risk-driven security strategy. India’s Securities Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India have issued regulatory frameworks outlining risk management and cybersecurity practices that organisations must follow to adopt cloud computing. Given the rising cyberattacks in the cloud, organisations must proactively prioritise cloud security to protect business-critical data and assets.

“The cloud offers incredible agility, but without strong controls and continuous monitoring, it also opens the door to significant exposures,” Eitan added. “Understanding where your sensitive data and credentials are and who can access them must now be a board-level priority.”

The report reflects findings by the Tenable Cloud Research team based on telemetry from workloads across diverse public cloud and enterprise environments, analysed from October 2024 through March 2025.

