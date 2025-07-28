Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Tenable unveils AI-powered breakthrough in vulnerability prioritisation

Tenable unveils AI-powered breakthrough in vulnerability prioritisation

News
By Express Computer
0 8

Tenable® announced the next evolution of its industry-leading Tenable Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) to sharpen precision and focus on risks that pose the greatest threat. Powered by generative AI, enriched threat intelligence and context-aware scoring, Tenable VPR enables organisations to quickly understand vulnerability impact, weaponisation and precise remediation actions.

While static Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) broadly flags 60% of vulnerabilities as high or critical, Tenable VPR narrowed this to a focused 3% at its launch in 2019. With these latest AI-driven enhancements, Tenable VPR delivers twice the clarity and precision by leveraging real-time data to pinpoint the critical 1.6% of vulnerabilities that represent actual business risk. These efficiency gains, combined with enhanced explainability and contextualisation, translate to faster mean-time-to-remediation, optimised resources, and strategically aligned security efforts with organisational priorities.

“Our biggest problem was noise. We had thousands of vulnerabilities, and no clear way to know which ones posed a genuine threat,” said Jorge Orchilles, senior director, Readiness and Proactive Security, Verizon. “Tenable VPR changed that by showing us what attackers are actually exploiting right now. It lets us focus our resources on the handful of issues that truly matter, which has made a real, measurable difference in how quickly we can get critical patches out.”

“We’re taking our game-changing Tenable VPR to the next level with these AI-powered enhancements,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “Tenable VPR brings an unmatched precision and depth of threat intelligence, context and explainability to cyber operations. With these critical insights at their fingertips, organisations can clearly visualise why an exposure matters, where they are vulnerable and how to close their priority risks.”

In addition to hyper-focused risk prioritisation, key enhancements to Tenable VPR include:

  • AI-powered insights and explainability: VPR insights provide instant clarity, helping users quickly grasp why an exposure matters, how it’s been weaponised by threat actors, and receive clear, actionable mitigation guidance. AI-generated threat summaries and remediation insights help users quickly understand real-world risks and next steps.
  • Prioritisation with industry and regional context: Enhanced filtering, querying and metadata help organisations understand and prioritise vulnerabilities based on real-world threats to their specific industry and region, ensuring critical exposures relevant to the business are addressed first.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image