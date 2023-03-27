Tenable unveils cloud security posture management for multi-cloud and hybrid environments

Tenable announced significant advancements to Tenable Cloud Security, a unified and scalable Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and vulnerability management solution delivered on the Tenable One exposure management platform, and expanded availability of Tenable Agentless Assessment for Microsoft Azure.

Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies enable organizations to satisfy unique business requirements and accelerate innovation. But managing highly complex and distributed cloud environments – each with its own security tools, processes and specialized skill requirements – is neither easy nor straightforward. As a result, security issues such as simple misconfigurations and excessive privileges – the root cause of the majority of cloud breaches – can go unseen.

Tenable Cloud Security enables organizations to achieve consistent cloud security and compliance by bringing all cloud vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and drift across multi-cloud and cloud-native environments to the forefront, providing organizations with a unified cloud security solution that simplifies and scales cloud security posture management. Tenable Cloud Security’s built-in best practices consistently enforce security posture and compliance across environments, detecting and preventing risky configurations from ever reaching cloud runtimes.

When deployed as part of Tenable One, customers gain advanced vulnerability prioritization capabilities and automated remediation workflows, enabling security and DevOps teams to prioritize remediation efforts where they can have the biggest impact on security and compliance posture.

“Cloud environments are in a constant state of change, meaning that security, compliance and governance is a ‘never-done’ job,” said Nico Popp, chief product officer, Tenable. “With more than half of data breaches occurring in the cloud, organizations are racing against the clock and cannot afford for weak code to go into runtime. To effectively scale security at the speed and scale of the cloud, the pendulum must swing from reactive threat detection and response to exposure management and preventive cloud security posture management.”

Additional new and enhanced CSPM features include: