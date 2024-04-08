Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  TestGrid introduces CoTester™, world’s first AI software tester

TestGrid introduces CoTester™, world’s first AI software tester

News
By Express Computer
0 12

In an era where innovation is paramount, TestGrid proudly unveils CoTester™. This trailblazing, first-of-its-kind AI technology is dedicated to transforming the landscape of software testing with its unparalleled capabilities. CoTester™ is designed to liberate software testers from the mundane, enabling them to focus on shipping revolutionary software at unparalleled speeds.

CoTester™ is more than just a tool; think of it as a dynamic addition to your team. It doesn’t just understand the intricacies of software testing; it excels in them. From Selenium to Cypress, and Appium to Robot, CoTester™ is your expert in every testing framework you utilise, blending seamlessly into your existing processes with ease.

Harry Rao, the CEO & Founder of TestGrid, encapsulates the spirit of innovation with the launch of CoTester™ saying, “Our goal was to revolutionise testing, and with CoTester™, we’re not just on track; we’re leading the way. Think of it as having an extra brain in your team, one that’s tireless, exceptionally knowledgeable, and infinitely adaptable. It is not just an assistant; it’s your partner in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in software development.”

With CoTester™, you’re not just hiring another team member; you’re unlocking a realm of possibilities.

Post-training, CoTester™ steps into action, it can flawlessly craft and execute both manual and automated test cases across TestGrid’s extensive platform. It can find and assign bugs to team members, sit in sprints, take notes, provide sprint summaries with actionable items, etc.

What sets CoTester™ apart is its evolutionary nature. With every task, it not only grows more adept but also fine-tunes its skills, promising ever-increasing efficiency and accuracy. This self-improving capability ensures that CoTester™ isn’t just a solution for today but a partner in your long-term success, constantly elevating the quality and productivity of your software testing efforts.

Step into a world where software testing is not just easier, but smarter, faster, and more efficient.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image