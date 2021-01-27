TetherView launches Digital Bunker for enterprise customers

Read Article

TetherView, a leading provider of custom-tailored enterprise solutions designed to bring businesses safely and securely into the cloud, is pleased to announce the launch of Digital Bunker, a comprehensive one-way-in and one-way-out private cloud solution for enterprise customers.

The Digital Bunker enables businesses to provide their employees with a trusted, secure virtual environment, custom-tailored to their specific industry and compliance requirements. Through Digital Bunker, businesses can see, touch, audit, and prevent all access to their sensitive data, while providing their employees with a scalable high-performance workspace. Pricing is a flat fee per user and is dynamically scalable based on performance requirements.

Digital Bunker enables businesses to dramatically simplify their IT infrastructure by integrating all of the IT services that businesses need within one comprehensive platform, including security, compliance, disaster recovery, mobility, and more.

“The major trend in enterprise cloud solutions today has been to bring all the data to all employees everywhere,” said Michael Abboud, CEO and founder of TetherView. “For companies dealing with sensitive information or compliance requirements, this “open data” approach does not work. Through Digital Bunker, businesses can protect their remote employees and their valuable data within a one-way-in and one-way-out private cloud. Digital bunker lets you optimize your infrastructure so your IT team can focus on innovation.”

Tetherview’s Digital Bunker solution is built to the NIST/ISO Framework following the compliance requirements of NYSDFS 500 and CMMC and/or other agreed-upon compliance standards. Tetherview’s data centers, equipment, and solutions are all SSAE 16 and SOC 2 certified. This allows Digital Bunker to be used within security-sensitive industries, such as financial service providers, aerospace and defense industries, as well as midsize and Fortune 500 companies.

The Digital Bunker is the only Private Cloud solution that is Soc 2 Type 2 certified out of the box, offering companies a complete and easy path to compliance.

TetherView Digital Bunker can be delivered as a service or a solution. Whether an enterprise needs a turnkey cloud solution or wants to enable AWS or Azure, TetherView has an approach that meets its needs.

