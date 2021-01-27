Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  TetherView launches Digital Bunker for enterprise customers

TetherView launches Digital Bunker for enterprise customers

News
By Express Computer
0 12
Read Article

TetherView, a leading provider of custom-tailored enterprise solutions designed to bring businesses safely and securely into the cloud, is pleased to announce the launch of Digital Bunker, a comprehensive one-way-in and one-way-out private cloud solution for enterprise customers.

The Digital Bunker enables businesses to provide their employees with a trusted, secure virtual environment, custom-tailored to their specific industry and compliance requirements. Through Digital Bunker, businesses can see, touch, audit, and prevent all access to their sensitive data, while providing their employees with a scalable high-performance workspace. Pricing is a flat fee per user and is dynamically scalable based on performance requirements.

Digital Bunker enables businesses to dramatically simplify their IT infrastructure by integrating all of the IT services that businesses need within one comprehensive platform, including security, compliance, disaster recovery, mobility, and more.

“The major trend in enterprise cloud solutions today has been to bring all the data to all employees everywhere,” said Michael Abboud, CEO and founder of TetherView. “For companies dealing with sensitive information or compliance requirements, this “open data” approach does not work. Through Digital Bunker, businesses can protect their remote employees and their valuable data within a one-way-in and one-way-out private cloud. Digital bunker lets you optimize your infrastructure so your IT team can focus on innovation.”

Tetherview’s Digital Bunker solution is built to the NIST/ISO Framework following the compliance requirements of NYSDFS 500 and CMMC and/or other agreed-upon compliance standards. Tetherview’s data centers, equipment, and solutions are all SSAE 16 and SOC 2 certified. This allows Digital Bunker to be used within security-sensitive industries, such as financial service providers, aerospace and defense industries, as well as midsize and Fortune 500 companies.

The Digital Bunker is the only Private Cloud solution that is Soc 2 Type 2 certified out of the box, offering companies a complete and easy path to compliance.

TetherView Digital Bunker can be delivered as a service or a solution. Whether an enterprise needs a turnkey cloud solution or wants to enable AWS or Azure, TetherView has an approach that meets its needs.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Data Summit

Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
Register Now!
close-image