Thanks to Covid 19 restrictions, Shaadi.com’s video calling feature witnesses huge surge in usage

Shaadi.com recently launched Shaadi Meet – a video calling feature for its members. Understanding the need of virtual meets in times of social distancing, Shaadi.com enabled its users to fast forward their search from the safety and security of their homes. With the tap of a button, one can now video meet their match and organize virtual meetings as well.

The feature, which was launched on 19th June witnessed high adoption within a few days of the launch. On day 1 of the launch around 75k members used the feature and on Day 2 this went up by 40% to 105K. The overall engagement on the platform since the launch of Shaadi Meet has gone up by 21%.

The two primary reasons that can be attributed to the early success for Shaadi Meet are the robust privacy features and easy user interface. Ensuring complete safety and security, users don’t have to share their contact details at all to use the video calling feature. Additionally, one can turn on or off their video as well as audio basis their convenience. The users can also set their convenient time to receive a Meet Request and can decide who can invite them for a Meet by changing their account settings.

In the Shaadi Chat section, the users now see a blue colored video thumbnail next to the match’s name. They can simply click on the thumbnail to start the video call. Commenting on this, Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO, Shaadi.com said “In the times we are living in, virtual meetings have become the new normal. As we are physically distancing, we have become socially closer. Shaadi Meet stands testimony to our singular purpose of improving the matchmaking experience of our members and empowering them to take control of their destiny. What we are proud of is the fact that we have been able to pull this off entirely, while working remotely. “

