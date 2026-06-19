The APIisation of logistics is making India’s supply chain programmable

For the longest time, logistics in India was a relationship business. You shipped with the freight operator your father introduced you to. You got better rates if you knew the right person at the right courier company. And when something went wrong, which it often did, you picked up the phone and hoped someone would answer. While that model sustained a generation of businesses, it will not sustain the next one.

India’s online retail sector is projected to reach $1.93 trillion by 2030. The eCommerce segment alone is adding tens of millions of new orders every quarter, which explains why it is expected to expand its share to 14% of total retail. Similarly, the express logistics sector, sitting at the heart of this shift and driven by a fast-growing base of direct-to-customer (D2C) brands, is also expected to reach $18-22 billion by FY30. At this volume, personal relationships and manual coordination are no longer sufficient.

What the market really needs is infrastructure that scales automatically. And that infrastructure is increasingly being built on APIs today.

What APIsation actually means for shipping

An Application Programming Interface (API) is a set of rules that allows two software systems to exchange data in real time. In logistics, this means a business can connect its storefront, warehouse management tool, and accounting software directly to multiple courier networks through a single standardised connection. And its impact is hard to overlook. Orders flow in, shipping labels are generated, couriers are selected, and tracking data is pushed back to the customer, all without a human being in the loop.

The APIsation of logistics is not a future concept. It is already operating across a growing number of platforms and businesses in India today. Why? Here’s a case in point. A D2C brand selling handcrafted products from a Tier II city can now access the same courier network breadth that a large retail chain has. It can compare shipping rates across multiple logistics partners in real time, select the best option based on weight, destination, and speed, and do all of this before the customer has even left the checkout page.

India’s public infrastructure is catching up

In the Indian context, what makes this shift particularly meaningful is that government-backed infrastructure is now actively supporting API-led logistics at scale. The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), launched by the Ministry of Commerce, integrates 43 government systems through 129 APIs, covering over 1,800 data fields to enhance data accessibility and operational efficiency. Today, ULIP, with over 1300 registered companies and 350+ signed agreements, is driving automation, real-time cargo tracking, and regulatory compliance.

This means a business shipping goods across state lines or out of the country no longer needs to log into five separate government portals to check customs clearance, freight records, and compliance status. It can now do all of those things with a single API connection. For small exporters and growing brands, this is also a meaningful reduction in friction. The programmable supply chain of India is not waiting for permission anymore. It is being built in layers, with public and private infrastructure reinforcing each other at every step.

The intelligence layer that APIs enable

Here’s a question worth sitting with. What would you do differently if you knew exactly which courier underperformed most often in which pin codes? What if you could see, in real time, which product categories generated the highest return rates and why?

Most businesses cannot answer those questions today. Not because the data does not exist, but because it sits scattered across courier portals, customer service inboxes, and disconnected tracking tools that were never designed to speak to each other. And this gap is far from trivial. A recent report found that only 16% of organisations felt fully prepared for large-scale disruptions, while 35% described their supply chains as fragile. This is where API-first logistics systems are really making a difference.

An industry outlook found that early adopters of AI and data-driven tools in logistics reduced their overall costs by 15% and improved service levels by 65%. These are not just incremental gains. Instead, for a business shipping thousands of orders a month, a 15% reduction in logistics costs can directly improve operating margins and outperform their slower-moving competitors.

D2C brands are among the biggest beneficiaries

India’s D2C segment is perhaps the clearest example of who benefits most from this shift. A first-generation entrepreneur of a healthcare brand was earlier at the mercy of a single courier partner that charged full rates, delivered inconsistently in smaller towns, and gave no visibility as to why return rates were climbing. It was a cycle with no obvious exit.

API-integrated platforms broke that cycle. The B2C and C2C segments now account for 55% of India’s express logistics market, overtaking the traditionally dominant B2B segment. That shift reflects exactly what is happening at the ground level. Individual entrepreneurs are now placing enough aggregate demand on logistics networks to reshape the entire market.

With API-driven logistics, small brands can connect to a single platform and instantly access a wide network of courier partners. The system selects the best option for each order automatically, whether it is a metro delivery that needs speed or a Tier III town that needs a partner with strong last-mile reach. This kind of access was simply not available to smaller businesses five years ago. Today, a brand shipping 300 orders a month can operate with the same logistical sophistication as one shipping 30,000.

A supply chain built for what comes next

India is building logistics infrastructure to serve a billion-plus consumers, many of whom are coming online for the first time and already expect fast, tracked, and seamless delivery. That expectation does not adjust itself to match the pace of legacy systems. The infrastructure has to grow to meet it.

The express logistics sector alone is expected to support

For the longest time, logistics in India was a relationship business. You shipped with the freight operator your father introduced you to. You got better rates if you knew the right person at the right courier company. And when something went wrong, which it often did, you picked up the phone and hoped someone would answer. While that model sustained a generation of businesses, it will not sustain the next one.

India’s online retail sector is projected to reach $1.93 trillion by 2030. The eCommerce segment alone is adding tens of millions of new orders every quarter, which explains why it is expected to expand its share to 14% of total retail. Similarly, the express logistics sector, sitting at the heart of this shift and driven by a fast-growing base of direct-to-customer (D2C) brands, is also expected to reach $18-22 billion by FY30. At this volume, personal relationships and manual coordination are no longer sufficient.

What the market really needs is infrastructure that scales automatically. And that infrastructure is increasingly being built on APIs today.

What APIsation actually means for shipping

An Application Programming Interface (API) is a set of rules that allows two software systems to exchange data in real time. In logistics, this means a business can connect its storefront, warehouse management tool, and accounting software directly to multiple courier networks through a single standardised connection. And its impact is hard to overlook. Orders flow in, shipping labels are generated, couriers are selected, and tracking data is pushed back to the customer, all without a human being in the loop.

The APIsation of logistics is not a future concept. It is already operating across a growing number of platforms and businesses in India today. Why? Here’s a case in point. A D2C brand selling handcrafted products from a Tier II city can now access the same courier network breadth that a large retail chain has. It can compare shipping rates across multiple logistics partners in real time, select the best option based on weight, destination, and speed, and do all of this before the customer has even left the checkout page.

India’s public infrastructure is catching up

In the Indian context, what makes this shift particularly meaningful is that government-backed infrastructure is now actively supporting API-led logistics at scale. The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), launched by the Ministry of Commerce, integrates 43 government systems through 129 APIs, covering over 1,800 data fields to enhance data accessibility and operational efficiency. Today, ULIP, with over 1300 registered companies and 350+ signed agreements, is driving automation, real-time cargo tracking, and regulatory compliance.

This means a business shipping goods across state lines or out of the country no longer needs to log into five separate government portals to check customs clearance, freight records, and compliance status. It can now do all of those things with a single API connection. For small exporters and growing brands, this is also a meaningful reduction in friction. The programmable supply chain of India is not waiting for permission anymore. It is being built in layers, with public and private infrastructure reinforcing each other at every step.

The intelligence layer that APIs enable

Here’s a question worth sitting with. What would you do differently if you knew exactly which courier underperformed most often in which pin codes? What if you could see, in real time, which product categories generated the highest return rates and why?

Most businesses cannot answer those questions today. Not because the data does not exist, but because it sits scattered across courier portals, customer service inboxes, and disconnected tracking tools that were never designed to speak to each other. And this gap is far from trivial. A recent report found that only 16% of organisations felt fully prepared for large-scale disruptions, while 35% described their supply chains as fragile. This is where API-first logistics systems are really making a difference.

An industry outlook found that early adopters of AI and data-driven tools in logistics reduced their overall costs by 15% and improved service levels by 65%. These are not just incremental gains. Instead, for a business shipping thousands of orders a month, a 15% reduction in logistics costs can directly improve operating margins and outperform their slower-moving competitors.

D2C brands are among the biggest beneficiaries

India’s D2C segment is perhaps the clearest example of who benefits most from this shift. A first-generation entrepreneur of a healthcare brand was earlier at the mercy of a single courier partner that charged full rates, delivered inconsistently in smaller towns, and gave no visibility as to why return rates were climbing. It was a cycle with no obvious exit.

API-integrated platforms broke that cycle. The B2C and C2C segments now account for 55% of India’s express logistics market, overtaking the traditionally dominant B2B segment. That shift reflects exactly what is happening at the ground level. Individual entrepreneurs are now placing enough aggregate demand on logistics networks to reshape the entire market.

With API-driven logistics, small brands can connect to a single platform and instantly access a wide network of courier partners. The system selects the best option for each order automatically, whether it is a metro delivery that needs speed or a Tier III town that needs a partner with strong last-mile reach. This kind of access was simply not available to smaller businesses five years ago. Today, a brand shipping 300 orders a month can operate with the same logistical sophistication as one shipping 30,000.

A supply chain built for what comes next

India is building logistics infrastructure to serve a billion-plus consumers, many of whom are coming online for the first time and already expect fast, tracked, and seamless delivery. That expectation does not adjust itself to match the pace of legacy systems. The infrastructure has to grow to meet it.

The express logistics sector alone is expected to support 6.5 to 7.5 million jobs by FY30. That scale of employment growth is only possible if the underlying operational infrastructure grows in step with demand, and API-first platforms are a central part of how that growth happens.

The supply chain of the next decade will not be managed through spreadsheets or phone calls. It will be driven by connected systems, fed by live data, and adjusted continuously based on what that data reveals. For businesses already plugged into this infrastructure, the advantage compounds over time. For those still working with fragmented, manual systems, the gap will grow in ways that are increasingly difficult to close.

India’s supply chain is becoming more programmable than ever before, allowing for greater efficiency, automation, and responsiveness to market demands. The only question worth asking now is whether your business is part of the programme.

jobs by FY30. That scale of employment growth is only possible if the underlying operational infrastructure grows in step with demand, and API-first platforms are a central part of how that growth happens.

The supply chain of the next decade will not be managed through spreadsheets or phone calls. It will be driven by connected systems, fed by live data, and adjusted continuously based on what that data reveals. For businesses already plugged into this infrastructure, the advantage compounds over time. For those still working with fragmented, manual systems, the gap will grow in ways that are increasingly difficult to close.

India’s supply chain is becoming more programmable than ever before, allowing for greater efficiency, automation, and responsiveness to market demands. The only question worth asking now is whether your business is part of the programme.