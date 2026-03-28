The autonomy trap: Why AI agents need strict boundaries to deliver real value

Vasan Sampath, EVP, Practice Leader of Salesforce, Bounteous x Accolite

For many years, independent software vendors have often leveraged low-code enterprise platforms to shorten the distance between an idea and a product that can operate reliably at scale.

The advantage of these platforms was not just speed and the availability of pre-built useful generic functionality, but the flexibility to easily experiment and test quickly, allowing teams to iterate and pivot faster. Many successful applications reached maturity not because they were complete at launch, but because the platforms they were built on supported flexibility, scalability, and speed of iterating to success (or failure).

As software moves from being an enabling system to one that is the core on which many businesses run, it becomes important to think beyond application development to business transformation. Agentic applications represent the next big leap in the role of technology in business.

By embedding decision-making and action initiation at the application layer, they bring the potential to move beyond rules and processes to intelligent decision-making. All this while, enterprise applications have been designed for automation, enabling process adherence and compliance, and to some extent, governance. The challenges were around enhancing and maintaining systems to be in sync with the rapid evolution of business.

The potential to build autonomous intelligent applications changes the nature of the challenge. The primary question is no longer whether such systems can be built, but whether they can operate legitimately within enterprise governance and accountability structures. In this context, autonomy is not simply a capability to be enabled, but a responsibility that must be thoughtfully and intentionally bounded.

This exposes a limitation that cannot be resolved solely by application-level design.

Why Agentic Systems Surface Enterprise Boundaries

For autonomy to function responsibly within enterprise environments, agents must operate with contextual awareness, controlled access to data and workflows, and governance mechanisms that are built into the architecture rather than layered on after deployment. When these elements are fragmented or retrofitted, agentic applications are likely to remain fragile regardless of model sophistication.

This is the point at which platform foundations become decisive rather than incidental.

Enterprise platforms where data models, workflow orchestration, identity, and auditability are tightly coupled allow agentic behavior to be introduced with minimal risks to established controls. This makes hybrid design the default, enabling autonomy within clearly defined decision boundaries while preserving human oversight, especially where accountability, judgment, or regulatory exposure remains high -at least till such time as we can trust AI and Agents more than humans. The practical outcome is not merely faster development, but a reduced gap between what can be demonstrated convincingly and what can be deployed responsibly.

Once this structural layer is in place, a different question emerges.

What Changes When the Platform Carries the Load?

When platforms absorb identity, access management, compliance, and governance, the burden on product teams shifts from application and infrastructure development to decision design. Teams can make explicit choices about where autonomy creates value and where it introduces unacceptable exposure.

Governance becomes embedded in platforms through thoughtfully designed permission models, action constraints, and audit mechanisms rather than emerging reactively in the application after failures occur. Cost structures remain predictable even as agent behavior scales unevenly across workflows, and development velocity becomes sustainable without escalating dependence on scarce specialist skills.

These changes do not automatically create differentiation. They simply create conditions under which differentiation becomes possible.

Where Differentiation Actually Emerges

At this stage, platforms stop being differentiators, and judgment takes over. Agentic applications deliver durable value only when they are grounded in clear business intent and not shackled by legacy thinking and structures.

Leaders must be willing to rethink business models, processes, and understand what can be automated safely, what should be augmented rather than replaced, and what should remain entirely human-led. These are not technological questions. They are governance and business questions that determine whether autonomy transforms, strengthens, or destabilizes enterprise operations. The answers to these questions will continue to evolve as AI and Agents evolve.

Applications that embed agentic behavior directly into business models and ways of working tend to outperform those that treat agents as standalone capabilities or an augmented engagement channel. The advantage comes not from autonomy itself, but from the discipline with which autonomy is applied, constrained, and evaluated over time.

The Takeaway

As agentic systems mature, access to models and tooling is no longer the limiting factor. The real constraints are the extent to which businesses are willing and able to change, ensure governance, cost predictability, and operational fit within enterprise environments.

Platforms that integrate data, workflow, and control layers provide the foundation for navigating these constraints, but they do not remove the need for judgment. For builders, the most important question is no longer whether agentic applications can be built.

It is whether the idea is clear, bounded, and accountable enough to deserve autonomy in the first place.