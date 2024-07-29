In this exclusive interview with Shobhana Lele, CIO, The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd., Express Computer delves into the strategic initiatives driving digital transformation in manufacturing and supply chain management. Lele discusses leveraging technology to optimise manufacturing processes, enhance supply chain efficiency, and improve customer experiences. She shares insights on the pivotal role of data analytics in decision-making and explores the integration of AI and generative AI to innovate product development and customer interactions. Looking ahead, Lele highlights emerging technologies shaping the industry landscape and offers advice on preparing for future technological advancements.



As a leading CIO, what are the key initiatives in driving digital transformation, and how do these initiatives impact overall business performance?

The key to any transformation is the business outcome or business value. With that as the end goal, initiatives to leverage technology can be identified in one of these: revenue growth; productivity increase; optimise cost.

Examples of key initiatives could be in the areas of process improvements and automation, the leverage of cloud models for scalability and performance, building efficiencies in the supply chain or logistics, which typically involve a number of external stakeholders, etc.

How do you utilise technology to streamline your manufacturing processes and improve supply chain management? Can you share any specific examples of successful implementations?

The manufacturing industry is an amalgamation of a number of processes. To streamline the process, one can use IT/OT data to optimise raw material usage within manufacturing and for better scheduling of production cycles. This, in turn, would help to optimise the sourcing cycle. Inventory management within warehouses can use a number of modern technologies to improve inventory turnover time. Finally, deliveries with KPI measurements like OTIF can be met by using technology for transportation and logistics.

What role does data analytics play in your decision-making processes, and how has it helped your industry stay competitive?

Decision-making is obviously crucial for any business. However, in today’s times, it is the right decision at the right time, which is also equally important. With loads of data available within and outside of the organisation, along with IoT-based data, analytics can help organisations make faster decisions. These are particularly important in customer-facing companies, which can stay ahead of competition by offering personalisation, customisation, on-time and qualitative deliveries, and an overall delightful user experience.

How can your industry incorporate AI and generative AI to innovate product development and enhance customer experiences? Could you provide a specific instance where these technologies can make a significant impact in your industry?

By optimising the supply chain and logistics using better forecasting, the backend of addressing customer deliveries can be made more efficient. By using AR/VR techniques combined with GenAI, the power of customer behaviour and preference can be used to recommend products to customers. This is an example of a front-end interface system.

Looking ahead, what emerging technologies do you believe will most significantly influence your industry, and what should companies do to prepare to adopt and integrate these technologies into their operations?

Undoubtedly, AI-GenAI will significantly impact not just one industry but many. There will also be a cascading effect on the entire economy. Additionally, many applications would now be embedded with AI, as we have already started seeing. Therefore, the biggest impact would come from AI, GenAI, and embedded AI products.

Among others, innovation through the cloud, analytics, and security tools are others that are expected to have a long run and will definitely play a significant role in a company’s IT roadmap.