AWS launches GenAI Loft in Bengaluru to foster generative AI innovation for startups and developers

AWS launches GenAI Loft in Bengaluru to foster generative AI innovation for startups and developers

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of AWS GenAI Loft in Bengaluru. The AWS GenAI loft is a global tour designed to foster innovation and community in the evolving landscape of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This initiative will bring collaborative pop-up spaces to key AI hotspots around the world, offering developers, startups, and AI enthusiasts a platform to learn, build, and connect. The first stop of the tour is a two-week pop-up in Bengaluru, India’s leading AI hotspot, from July 29, 2024 to August 9, 2024. It will offer visitors a unique platform to gain insights on and explore real-world applications of generative AI across industries. They will learn about the latest generative AI models and services through workshops, hands-on training sessions, AWS and partner demos, and networking with AI experts and thought leaders.

“We are excited to commence the global tour of AWS GenAI Loft in Bengaluru, a hub for AI innovation in the country,” said Kumara Raghavan, Head, Startups, AWS India and South Asia. “The GenAI Loft is designed to provide a dedicated space for builders and innovators to learn, ideate and gain hands-on experience in leveraging the transformative potential of generative AI. The GenAI Loft will also offer networking opportunities to connect with startups, investors, AWS experts and our partners. This initiative emphasizes AWS’s commitment to fuelling the next wave of AI-driven innovation by democratizing access to generative AI technology worldwide.”

The GenAI Loft in Bengaluru will allow visitors to experience generative AI through 22+ sessions that offer technical immersions through tailored workshops, business perspectives from entrepreneurs building India’s leading AI startups, as well as insights from industry leaders on the art of possible with generative AI. Generative AI demos will be presented by AWS partners, Shellkode, Datastax, Ganit, Cloudthat, Ankercloud, Rapyder, GoML, along with demos on building and scaling generative AI applications using Partyrock.

AWS GenAI Lofts expand on AWS’s recent commitment of $230 million to accelerate the creation of generative AI applications by startups around the world. The tour will operate as a traveling residency, and following Bengaluru, the GenAI Loft will move to San Francisco, São Paulo, London, and Paris.

