The Standard India opens new GCC in India

The Standard announced it has created StanCorp Global Services India Private Limited (The Standard India), a new Global Capability Centre in India. The Standard India will generate high-value job opportunities, support the company’s technology transformation, drive innovation, and fuel ongoing growth. The company also named Mohua Sengupta as senior vice president and country head for India.

Sengupta has nearly 30 years of experience in the banking, financial services, and information technology sectors. Most recently, she was head of the Novartis India GCC. She has previously held senior leadership positions at 3i Infotech, ITC Infotech, IGATE, Mphasis, Accenture, Wipro, and Royal Bank of Canada.

“I’m excited to welcome Mohua to The Standard to lead our operations in India,” said Greg Chandler, executive vice president of Information Technology at The Standard. “Her skills and leadership characteristics fit well with The Standard’s culture, and she will be an incredible asset to our company as we scale and grow our U.S. business.”

“I’m delighted to join The Standard during this exciting time of rapid growth. The Standard India will provide access to specialised global talent here in India who will deliver more efficient solutions for current and future customers, and scale more sustainably,” said Mohua Sengupta, senior vice president and country head for India.

Sengupta will be responsible for managing sites in Bengaluru and Pune, including financial, compliance, and regulatory matters. Sengupta will also lead and manage all the employees of The Standard India.

The Standard India will initially be staffed by 175 Allstate India Private Limited employees who today become full-time employees of The Standard India. These employees joined the company following The Standard’s acquisition of the Allstate Employer Voluntary Benefits business on April 1, 2025.