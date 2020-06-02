These Startups Are Helping Government to Accommodate COVID-19

Read Article

Covid-19 pandemic has shoved an enormous spanner within the operations of companies across industries. While the government is tracking the COVID-19 cases within the country and is aiming to increase the lockdown across the country, these digital start-ups have come up with the new solution to handle it.

Staqu – Launched AI-powered thermal camera for Covid-19 detection and response

The Gurgaon-based start-up Staqu has launched a thermal camera under its video analytics platform, JARVIS. This technology will alert the system of anyone with a body temperature of above 37° C and examines heat signatures directly through the cameras, enabling authorities to spot and further inspect suspected virus carriers. The camera includes a range of up to 100 meters and might identify multiple people at the identical time. The technology is functional and effective in scanning crowded places like airports, railway stations, and malls, among others. Also, Using AI powered video analytics to identify COVID19 compliance it can detect Social distancing, crowd, mask and safety gears, contact tracing, and gives real time alert.

Haptik – The Government of India launched MyGov Corona Helpdesk powered by Haptik

The Government has launched a WhatsApp chatbot to assist the address queries around the Coronavirus outbreak. The chatbot ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ has been developed and implemented by Haptik, a leading covervatonal AI platform. The information that is being shared is verified by The Ministry of Health. The chatbot is well equipped to resolve FAQs per the novel coronavirus. This includes necessary precautionary measures, symptoms, correct and incorrect facts, helpline numbers, affected cases within the region, government advisories (including travel), informational videos, among others. This can be used to curb the false news on Whatsapp.

Aiisma – A data marketplace App comes with ‘AiiHealth’ – A Coronavirus tracking feature

The marketplaces’ location sharing and health mapping features are often used for effective contact tracing, which has been the strongest aid in fighting COVID-19 thus far. The insights gathered by the Aiisma ecosystem naturally create a digital fence against the COVID-19 spread, supporting citizens and authorities within the fight against the virus. In light of present COVID-19 situation, Aiisma has also expedited the discharge of its health mapping feature for people, to manually share and monitor health insights. Increased use of the app will enable authorities with pro-active responses, because of sudden variations within the data pool. It also intends to release a trigger function for authorities to send anonymous alerts to any Aiisma users who might come in contact with any positive tested carrier.

