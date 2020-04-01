This Entrepreneur Says That Age And Degree Aren’t Barriers To Success

Stylework, a coworking space aggregator that makes it easier and flexible to choose where and when you work. Started in 2017, with over 150 partners coworking spaces in prominent metropolitan cities like Gurgaon, Delhi, Noida, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

The brainchild of young entrepreneur Sparsh Khandelwal (23), Stylework is on a journey to change the way we perceive work and where it happens. To bring change in the corporate-startup ecosystem, Stylework is revolutionizing the way people looked at ‘workspaces’.

Talking to Gairika Mitra, Khandelwal gives us an insight into his entrepreneurial journey. Edited excerpts.

You are too young to be an entrepreneur. How is the entrepreneurial world treating you?

It is an exciting and enthralling world to be a part of. When I started my entrepreneurial journey at the age of 19, it was tough to carve out my own space. I faced a lot of rejection along the way since the idea of coworking aggregation didn’t appeal to investors, especially since I didn’t hold a degree from an IIT or IIM. However, those rejections helped me understand how competitive this world is, and that I need to hold on to my beliefs without letting the hardships discourage me.

The entrepreneurial world hasn’t changed in that sense even today, but with time I have come to learn that if you are talking sense and are able to prove it, people will listen to you. Ever since the business model has proven successful, and we raised the first round of funding, along with getting good talent and advisory onboard, there has been a sudden change in how people now react to my entrepreneurial ideas and the feedback. It motivates me more to keep innovating. I have developed a greater sense of responsibility and maturity. And, I’m ready for the next 5 years, when we will be approaching bigger VCs/firms for bigger funds.

What was the genesis of your stepping into the entrepreneurial world, at a time when co-working spaces like ‘WeWork’ are seeing some rainy days?