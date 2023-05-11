Express Computer

thyssenkrupp scales up its Technology Center, inaugurates a new state-of-the-art office in Pune

thyssenkrupp scales up its Technology Center, inaugurates a new state-of-the-art office in Pune

News
By Express Computer
thyssenkrupp, an internationally operating group of companies, today announced the inauguration of its new facility for Technology Center India (TCI) in Hinjawadi, Pune. The state-of-the-art facility will drive technological innovation to shape the future of engineering and manufacturing worldwide and establish India as a knowledge hub for digital excellence for the group globally.

“As we continue to drive thyssenkrupp’s global digitalization and innovation efforts, we recognize the critical role that India will play in achieving our goals. With the large pool of highly skilled talent in Pune and its thriving IT ecosystem, TCI will accelerate the digital transformation at thyssenkrupp globally.” Cetin Nazikkol, CEO, thyssenkrupp Asia Pacific Africa.

The new facility focuses on building capacities in multiple technology domains like data science, application software, embedded systems & cloud computing. It will act as an innovation hub, delivering smart solutions to thyssenkrupp’s businesses, such as steel, industrial components and systems, automotive components, plant engineering, and materials services.

Rohit Gupta, Head Technology Center India, thyssenkrupp, said, “Innovation and speed are key for robust growth in this digital era. The technology center in Pune will drive innovation for our group, enabling us to meet the ever-increasing demand for software engineering by acting as a digital competence center and tapping into the incredible talent and expertise within India’s digital ecosystem, thus adding to our ability to accelerate new product development in both global and local markets.”

Established in 2019, TCI has successfully delivered diverse digital solutions such as predictive maintenance for mining machines, optimising supply chains with data-driven algorithms, and building personalised virtual connections via chatbots, enhancing customer experiences.

The new office with the larger software employee base at TCI will continue accelerating thyssenkrupp’s efforts to achieve its digitalization goals and drive consistent innovation in the engineering and manufacturing sectors globally.

