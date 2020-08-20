TiE announces the World’s largest TiE Global Summit in India

Read Article

TiE, Hyderabad will be hosting TiE’s largest ever and first Virtual Global Summit between December 8-10, 2020. A total of 20,000 entrepreneurs, 200+ investors, 10+ world Leaders, 50+ star speakers, successful celebrities, sports persons and spiritual and wellness gurus will be attending the summit. A total of 25 TiE chapters from Americas, Europe, Africa, India, APAC will be represented at the summit.

TiE, the world’s largest network of successful entrepreneurs and professionals will be hosting the ‘TiE Global Summit 2020’ through an online platform due to COVID-19 pandemic as there are travel, social distancing restrictions world over.

The summit based on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship 360’ will focus on issues faced and challenged by entrepreneurs, provide a platform for funding, insights into strategies to grow and scale business with focus on new start-up ideas, investments in start-ups, pitching tactics to help start-ups attract b2b and b2c businesses and scaling strategies to grow their business by 10x. Keynote sessions

Global leaders such as Satya Nadella, Ratan Tata, Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Anand Mahindra, Vijay Sekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Sheryl Sandberg, Indra Nooyi among others are likely to attend. Distinguished world political leaders such as Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, nobel laureates including Abhijit Banerjee, Mohammad Yunus, Amartya Sen, Dalai Lama, Malala Yousafzai, Kailash Satyarthi and spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sadhguru, Sridharan are likely to address the summit.

TiE Global Summit 2020 is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi.

The summit will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to network, share ideas and interact with investors, business leaders, policy makers across the globe, besides allowing investors access to the world’s brightest minds to fulfil their investment objectives and are likely to invest a few hundred crores after reviewing 200 start-up pitches. Women awards have been planned to acknowledge and motivate women entrepreneurs. A total of 100+ highly successful global entrepreneurs will be showcasing their products and services. Keynote sessions, technology lounge, investor lounge, pitch competitions, boot camps are planned to add value to the 20,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs attending the summit.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, Government of Telangana, addressing the media said, “Given the times we are in, it would have been easy for TiE to have cancelled the summit, however ‘am glad they are transitioning to a virtual event. The present times mean a lot to innovators, entrepreneurs, young start-ups. While it is true that businesses may have been disrupted, we are also seeing umpteen number of opportunities coming our way, and if one is agile, smart and mentored well, I am sure they can once again rise in their business.” He went on to add, “The TiE Global Summit 2020 is bound to have such experience to all the participants. And I am very glad that the summit is taking place in December 2020. My best wishes to all the participants and congratulations to the organizers.”

Speaking on the announcement, Mahavir Sharma – Chairman TiE Global, said, “The TiE Global Summit 2020 is a very special initiative, perhaps the largest and most diverse gathering of entrepreneurs and investors on a virtual platform (due to covid-19). It aims at bringing together students, start-ups, entrepreneurs, global leaders including heads of countries, successful business leaders, investors with a strong intent to invest in start-ups and Nobel laureates aimed at exchanging ideas. It will foster collaboration and networking, between entrepreneurs attending the summit from across 25 plus countries. This will enhance opportunities for startups across India to get investments worth billions of dollars”

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, President, TiE, Hyderabad said, “The Covid-19 situation has offered us an opportunity to engage 20,000 start-ups and entrepreneurs on a virtual platform due to social distancing norms and scare of contracting the dreaded virus. The TiE Global Summit 2020 is based on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship 360’ and aims at fostering ideas, provide a platform for investors to identify and funding curated start-ups and entrepreneurs, provide marketing inputs on pitching to grow their business in the b2b and b2c space, and gain deep insights into scale business by 10x. We plan to make the summit very enriching from a networking, learning, and funding perspective. We expect at least 200 entrepreneurs to be funded by investors during the three day summit.

Srini Raju, Founder President TIE Hyderabad, Kali Prasad – Board of Trustee, TiE Global, Manohar Reddy – Vice-President TiE Hyderabad and JA Chowdary, Founder Dir. STPI, CM, TiE, Hyderabad, attended and addressed the media today during the virtual conference.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]