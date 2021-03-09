TO THE NEW launches cloud spend optimisation solution ‘CloudKeeper’

Read Article

TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology company, today announced the launch of its cloud spend optimisation solution – ‘CloudKeeper’, which guarantees to cut down AWS bills by 5-15 per cent without any volume commitment.

As a premier consulting and authorised reselling partner of AWS, TO THE NEW has empowered 200+ companies around the world to cut down AWS costs. The solution provides customers with complete flexibility to move across Instance family or size as well as operating systems and regions. TO THE NEW’s marquee customers including Abbott, CreditSense, FEN Learning, In-flight Dublin Tata Sky and other clients across Enterprises, ISVs, eCommerce, and FinTechare are saving millions of dollars with CloudKeeper.

TO THE NEW offers freedom from all long-term planning and commitments by billing one year reserved like pricing while customers run all their workloads on-demand. This leads to direct guaranteed savings in their AWS cost from Day 1 without any commitment /upfront payment or lock-in. It also provides its customers with valuable insights into their cloud usage and helps them make intelligent data-driven decisions by providing real-time dashboarding and analytics while managing their AWS billings. With CloudKeeper, customers also get quarterly cost optimization audits and recommendations on how to save costs further.

According to Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-Founder, TO THE NEW Pvt, “As businesses walk through difficult times, we have witnessed an increased demand for a cost spend optimisation solution on cloud. CloudKeeper has been successfully helping many organisations by enhancing their operational efficiency, controlling their growing cloud costs and allowing them to make smart business decisions by making use of valuable data insights. We expect this trend to continue in times to come, with CloudKeeper emerging even more powerful in the future.”

