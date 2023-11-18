Torry Harris launches new entity for transforming digital businesses

IT conglomerate Torry Harris has launched its digital product entity – Torry Harris Digital Products (THDP) – poised to transform the way businesses create, manage, and monetize digital ecosystems. The newly formed entity offers a curated suite of solutions to equip businesses for digital success and new revenue streams.

THDP offers an innovative ‘friends-of-friends’ licensing model which allows businesses to host/distribute marketplace-as-a-service to their suppliers and small businesses at very affordable prices.

Unlike commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products that often impose unique constraints on organization and functionality, THDP’s products are built for business agility and scale. Employing an API-first approach and headless architectures, THDP’s solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate with existing IT ecosystems.

Cenk Cerci, Senior Vice President, THDP, said: “We power digital ecosystems and deliver extraordinary digital experiences. We differentiate with a relentless focus on business and user needs. We are on a mission to empower businesses with the tools and capabilities to achieve digital success.”

THDP’s flagship offerings, the Torry Harris Marketplace (TH-M) and Torry Harris API Manager (TH-APIM), provide a secure and robust channel for businesses to become marketplace platform operators, streamline API management, and effectively monetize assets. The Torry Harris Marketplace is bundled with an API Manager – to increase net revenue for businesses through mature and marketable APIs.