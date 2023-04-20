Tracxn Rankings for Top Legal Edtech Startups

In this, gurugram-based ed-tech company LawSikho ranks as the number one legal ed-tech

startup in the world as per Tracxn. It is of utmost importance to have quality legal research and education is crucial because it will influence the standard of the rule of law. There are many priceless experiences that prospective lawyers can gain from legal education.

LawSikho catered to over 9500 learners in the 2022 calendar year and has reached almost 6 million USD in annualized revenue run rate as of February 2023. “The growth of LawSikho has been fueled by two trends: Learn, Earn, and remote work.

Being at the forefront of the legal tech industry also comes with a lot of responsibility. We

look forward to continuing our mission to provide accessible and high-quality legal education and support to individuals and professionals to access cross-border career opportunities.” said Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, LawSikho.

Legal tech startups have played a pivotal role in the establishment of the legal education

system in India. Many have helped thousands of lawyers, students, and homemakers from

small towns in India to find work-from-home opportunities in the US, UK, Canada, Dubai,

Australia, Switzerland, and many other countries.