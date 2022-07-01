Trak N Tell to launch back-to-back variants of IntelliPlay to democratize connected car experience

Trak N Tell, a Gurgaon-based Internet of Things (IoT) company that provides premium vehicle Telematics solutions, has announced ambitious plans to introduce three variants of IntelliPlay, its popular 4G SIM-enabled Android-based car infotainment system. Trak N Tell provides GPS-enabled technology products to OEMs, fleet customers, and automotive aftermarkets in India and around the world.

The new IntelliPlay variants shall come with cutting-edge technology that enables Connected Car Tracking and Safety features that ensure quality experience, engaging entertainment features, and the safety of the car and family members both on and off the road. First launched in 2018, Trak N Tell Intelliplay is so far available in eight variants.

“We are delighted to share that following overwhelming response for our products, we have chalked out the plan to launch at least three new versions of the product to cater the different requirements of customers. The best part about the new devices would be that it will be a one-of-a-kind combination of entertainment, tracking, and security technology that can be easily retrofitted in cars and would fit seamlessly. We are also pleased to see an increase in interest in the connected car space in India, and our goal is to deliver that experience of luxurious car even to those who cannot afford a connected car,” said Mr. Pranshu Gupta, CEO of Trak N Tell.

IntelliPlay assigns a dedicated phone number to the device, and comes with an engine immobilizer feature, which allows the car to be remotely immobilized with a single touch to prevent theft. Beyond this, its wide screen allows a host of Android features making it a perfect infotainment system. The built-in Alexa helps you explore the world with just a single voice command. Soon, the brand will release different versions of the product to cater different set of requirements.

The company also provides customer care agents 24×7 to assist customers with questions and queries related to the product.