Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Trak N Tell to launch back-to-back variants of IntelliPlay to democratize connected car experience

Trak N Tell to launch back-to-back variants of IntelliPlay to democratize connected car experience

NewsIoTIT / ITeS
By Express Computer
0 18

Trak N Tell, a Gurgaon-based Internet of Things (IoT) company that provides premium vehicle Telematics solutions, has announced ambitious plans to introduce three variants of IntelliPlay, its popular 4G SIM-enabled Android-based car infotainment system. Trak N Tell provides GPS-enabled technology products to OEMs, fleet customers, and automotive aftermarkets in India and around the world.

The new IntelliPlay variants shall come with cutting-edge technology that enables Connected Car Tracking and Safety features that ensure quality experience, engaging entertainment features, and the safety of the car and family members both on and off the road. First launched in 2018, Trak N Tell Intelliplay is so far available in eight variants.

“We are delighted to share that following overwhelming response for our products, we have chalked out the plan to launch at least three new versions of the product to cater the different requirements of customers. The best part about the new devices would be that it will be a one-of-a-kind combination of entertainment, tracking, and security technology that can be easily retrofitted in cars and would fit seamlessly. We are also pleased to see an increase in interest in the connected car space in India, and our goal is to deliver that experience of luxurious car even to those who cannot afford a connected car,” said Mr. Pranshu Gupta, CEO of Trak N Tell.

IntelliPlay assigns a dedicated phone number to the device, and comes with an engine immobilizer feature, which allows the car to be remotely immobilized with a single touch to prevent theft. Beyond this, its wide screen allows a host of Android features making it a perfect infotainment system. The built-in Alexa helps you explore the world with just a single voice command. Soon, the brand will release different versions of the product to cater different set of requirements.

The company also provides customer care agents 24×7 to assist customers with questions and queries related to the product.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

GET MORE INTERESTING TRENDS & PERSPECTIVES ON CYBER SECURITY

Download exclusive & informative whitepapers related to cyber security
VISIT NOW
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image