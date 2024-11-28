Express Computer

TransUnion's GCC India expands in Pune to accommodate growing capabilities

TransUnion’s GCC India expands in Pune to accommodate growing capabilities

TransUnion, announced the expansion of its Global Capability Center (GCC) office in Pune, India, to accommodate growing capabilities in support of the company’s global market strategy. The state-of-the-art facility now spans 59,307 square feet across two floors and serves as an innovation hub for pioneering technology solutions and innovative developments.

TransUnion’s GCC network spans Costa Rica, India, and South Africa. The GCC in India, with offices in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, enables the company to robust scale and scope while strengthening operational resilience and augmenting existing service offerings.

Debasis Panda, Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Head of GCCs, TransUnion said: “This investment reflects our vision for the growth of our business and our ability to build operational excellence and seamless experiences for the consumers and clients we support. It allows us to create even more career opportunities for local talent across a full stack of competencies while empowering GCC India to offer global support for product and platform solutions, data science and analytics, system architecture, intelligent automation, business process management, and shared services.”

“Pune, known for its close-knit technology community, is home to top-tier educational institutions and has a thriving business and startup ecosystem that offers a vibrant culture that attracts professionals from across the country. This ensures a steady pipeline of highly skilled technology professionals and leaders, making it an ideal location for us to advance our capabilities and deliver exceptional services to our consumers, clients, and colleagues. The expanded environment and rapidly growing capabilities mark a significant chapter in our growth journey for the global business and our GCC operations in India,” added Eric Hess, Executive Vice President of Global Operations, TransUnion.

TransUnion GCC India’s Pune office is now located on both the 6th & 7th floor in the Panchshil Business Park, Tower B, Viman Nagar, Pune, and further strengthens the TransUnion GCCs’ growing presence in India.

