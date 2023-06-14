Express Computer

Trellix announces industry veteran John Morgan as its XDR General Manager

Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced the appointment of cybersecurity leader John Morgan as XDR General Manager. He joins forces with Trellix veteran Gareth Maclachlan, Network and Collaboration Security General Manager. Each focused on the growth of their portfolios, they share a common goal of delivering the most value to Trellix customers in adopting the full Trellix cybersecurity suite. Both positions report directly to Trellix CEO Bryan Palma.

“To accelerate our mission of revolutionizing security operations for our 40,000 global customers, Trellix is attracting world-class leaders to transform the business and drive results,” said Palma. “John and Gareth are partnering to increase our technology lead in the XDR market. Our customers are quickly adopting our XDR platform and accelerating innovation is the number one priority of engineering teams.”

John Morgan brings 20 years of success in creating high-performing teams and industry-leading cybersecurity products. He has proven success across cybersecurity, mobile applications, and SaaS internet services. Morgan served as the CEO of cybersecurity company Confluera, the General Manager of Security at F5, and the VP of Product and Ecosystems at MobileIron. Morgan’s success in creating business growth stems from a customer-first culture, operational excellence, and proven long-term strategies that meet short-term goals.

“For the better part of two decades, I’ve been helping customers secure their networks, endpoints, data, applications, and mobile devices. Now, XDR is the present and future of cybersecurity,” said John Morgan, XDR General Manager at Trellix. “I’m excited to have joined Trellix to extend our XDR platform, simplify security operations for our customers, and accelerate our generative AI detection and response capabilities.”   

