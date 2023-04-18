Express Computer

Trellix appoints Ash Parikh as chief marketing officer

By Express Computer
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of Extended Detection and Response (XDR), announced the addition of Ash Parikh to the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his role as CMO, Parikh will lead global marketing teams to drive brand awareness, demand generation, and go-to-market strategies of the XDR market leader.

“Trellix’s XDR platform is helping our customers bolster their cybersecurity programs,” said Bryan Palma, Chief Executive Officer at Trellix. “Ash’s unique experience at the intersection of SaaS, cybersecurity, and data management perfectly positions him for amplifying Trellix’s XDR leadership and ensuring our value proposition is accessible to millions of customers.”

Parikh will report directly to Palma. He brings to Trellix a nearly 30-year track record of leading teams, with 20 years growing and scaling enterprise software organizations at both late-stage private and mid-size public companies. Most recently, he served as the CMO of Druva, a SaaS vendor for data protection and cybersecurity. Prior to this, he spent over a decade leading the marketing organization in various roles at Informatica. He is a member of the board of advisors for Yellowbrick Data and the CMO Council and has received several recognitions including 2022’s Top 100 B2B Marketing Leaders by HotTopics.

“Since the pandemic, marketing has been disrupted, but very few know how to navigate. It takes a deep understanding of the customers’ journey, an ability to leverage the latest digital technology, and a dedication to sales and marketing alignment to drive meaningful engagement with customers. Trellix’s XDR leadership is the perfect opportunity given the ever-increasing threat landscape, and I’m ready to jump right in with my experience in data and cybersecurity,” said Ash Parikh, Chief Marketing Officer at Trellix. “I look forward to telling the Trellix story and advancing the company alongside a world-class global marketing team.”

