Trend Micro announces serverless file storage security tool

Cybersecurity leader Trend Micro on Tuesday announced cloud-native, fully serverless file storage security tool for organisations building applications in the Cloud.

Touted as the world’s first, the ‘Cloud One-File Storage Security’ is designed to mitigate threats across the cloud environment and support strict compliance requirements, the company said in a statement.

“This is a highly scalable, automated scanning tool that’s fast to deploy with no added infrastructure, allowing organisations to confidently store cloud files and data associated with their cloud applications,” said Mark Nunnikhoven, vice president of cloud research for Trend Micro.

The ‘Cloud One–File Storage Security’ tool provides automated anti-malware scanning to keep information safe and ease compliance needs.

The serverless tool blocks known bad files, and looks for hidden or changing malware variants.

According to the company, the tool is available now for AWS S3, with support for Microsoft Azure Blob storage and Google Cloud Storage coming soon.

“The tool supports various compliance requirements that call for anti-malware scanning of cloud files while maintaining data sovereignty,” the company said.

–IANS

