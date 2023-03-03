TresVista is  Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the second time in a row

Global enterprise TresVista, has been Great Place to Work – Certified™ in India for the second consecutive year in 2023. This award recognises the company’s efforts toward ensuring a unique and collaborative work culture focused on catalysing the impact of their employees on both personal and professional fronts.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with their feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

TresVista has implemented several policies and practices at work which include mindfulness workshops, mental health guidance, and mentorship. The Company has consistently invested in its people and workplace culture, driving innovative people-centric policies encompassing inclusion and diversity, prioritising holistic employee learning, growth & well-being, and delivering on the brand promise to their stakeholders.

Mr. Vishal Shah, Executive Director, TresVista, commented, “This award is a happy consequence of TresVista’s long-standing commitment to creating the best working environment for our people. By ensuring a great place to work, we can also ensure great work gets done. I want to take the time to thank all our employees for the dedication and innovative spirit they showcase on every front.”

TresVista’s culture can be encapsulated by its founding principle – PACT, which stands for People, Action, Clients, and Team. This philosophy is a critical component contributing to the company’s exponential growth and the high-functioning nature of its operations. The numbers also support that statement, with the firm accounting for a 500% increase in revenue in the last 4 years and employee strength doubling every 2 years. TresVista aims to grow to more than 2,000 employees in 2023 and open a delivery center in NCR by 2024 to meet the ever-increasing client demand.