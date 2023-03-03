Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  TresVista is  Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the second time in a row

TresVista is  Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the second time in a row

News
By Express Computer
0 5

Global enterprise TresVista, has been  Great Place to Work – Certified™  in India for the second consecutive year in 2023. This award recognises the company’s efforts toward ensuring a unique and collaborative work culture focused on catalysing the impact of their employees on both personal and professional fronts.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with their feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

TresVista has implemented several policies and practices at work which include mindfulness workshops, mental health guidance, and mentorship. The Company has consistently invested in its people and workplace culture, driving innovative people-centric policies encompassing inclusion and diversity, prioritising holistic employee learning, growth & well-being, and delivering on the brand promise to their stakeholders.
Mr. Vishal Shah, Executive Director, TresVista, commented, “This award is a happy consequence of TresVista’s long-standing commitment to creating the best working environment for our people. By ensuring a great place to work, we can also ensure great work gets done. I want to take the time to thank all our employees for the dedication and innovative spirit they showcase on every front.”

TresVista’s culture can be encapsulated by its founding principle – PACT, which stands for People, Action, Clients, and Team. This philosophy is a critical component contributing to the company’s exponential growth and the high-functioning nature of its operations. The numbers also support that statement, with the firm accounting for a 500% increase in revenue in the last 4 years and employee strength doubling every 2 years. TresVista aims to grow to more than 2,000 employees in 2023 and open a delivery center in NCR by 2024 to meet the ever-increasing client demand.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image