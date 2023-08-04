Express Computer

Trianz ties up with Workato to deliver accelerated transformation services to clients

Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz, announced its partnership with Workato, a leader in enterprise automation, integration, and AI. The partnership will provide Trianz’ clients access to Workato’s intelligent automation platform to drive transformation faster and more efficiently.

Trianz helps companies rapidly transform their value propositions and deliver endearing digital experiences to all stakeholders by leveraging its unique “IP Led Digital Transformation (DT) Services” model. Trianz understands that a successful enterprise transformation relies on the effective convergence of diverse technologies and platforms. A primary focal point is their seamless integration to deliver optimal outcomes, all while leveraging automation to fast-track clients’ transformation journey. As part of this customer-centric approach, Trianz delivers comprehensive consulting, implementation, and managed services for cutting-edge platforms such as Workato, empowering enterprises to unlock their full potential and embark on a streamlined and efficient path toward achieving their transformation goals.

Workato specializes in delivering Intelligent Automation solutions that enable IT and business teams to drive business outcomes at scale by automating their processes and integrating their data, apps, and user experience across their entire organization with best-in-class security and governance. The company has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS).

Through this partnership, Trianz and Workato will collaborate to deliver a full spectrum of services that accelerate clients’ digital transformation journeys. Trianz’ comprehensive consulting, implementation, and managed services across Workato’s portfolio of solutions will enable both Business and IT to automate and streamline processes and optimize workflows.

“We are excited to partner with Workato to deliver Intelligent Automation solutions to our clients,” said Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President of Digital Practice at Trianz. “Workato’s Intelligent Automation platform is a game-changer in the industry, and we believe this partnership will enable our clients to harness the full potential of automation, driving transformative outcomes and maximizing operational efficiency. This partnership is all the more important as we focus on building outstanding tech-enabled products, services, and experiences using our ‘IP led DT Services’ model that accelerates transformations, elevates productivity, and drives cost efficiency for our clients.”

“Workato enables enterprises to automate their business processes across the organization by integrating their applications, data, and experiences, and partnering with Trianz will enable us to reach more clients who need our solutions,” said Eric Berkman, Senior Vice President, WW Channel Sales at Workato. ” Trianz’ track record of success in delivering transformation services is impressive, and we look forward to working with them to deliver exceptional value to our users and accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

