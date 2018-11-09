True Corporation extends convergence transformation engagement with Amdocs

The engagement represents the next step in a transformation journey where Amdocs deployed its Converged Multiplay solution, to help drive True’s impressive market growth.

The convergence platform allows True to quickly launch compelling offers, combining mobile, broadband and fixed-line, with pay TV and digital services and content. Now they will also be able to offer connected world IoT services for both enterprises and consumers, using multiple IoT devices with a single number.

“Our commitment to continuously improving customer experience, while delivering compelling offerings and digital services, has been consistently fueling our growth,” said Dr. Viriya Upatising, Chief Information Officer, at True Corporation. “With the launch of IoT services we further enable our customers’ digital lifestyle.”

“The connected world is all about IoT and True is helping to lead the way with its successful roll out of these services for both enterprises and consumers,” said Gary Miles chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “With the addition of IoT, which is heading for mass adoption in 2019, True will be able to offer their customers a complete connected world offering.”

