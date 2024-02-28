Truecaller and Tanla partner with a master distribution model for business messaging in India

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to announce a prolonged and deepened partnership in India with Tanla, India’s leading CpaaS provider. In 2022, Truecaller and Tanla started their partnership with Truecaller's Business Messaging platform which helps enterprises connect with their customers with rich, interactive messaging experiences.

Now, with the extension of this partnership to form a master distributor model, Truecaller through Tanla is opening up access to the Truecaller Business Messaging product in India also to other cPaaS and communication-focused companies so that they can leverage Truecaller’s trusted and effective communication platform.

“We have had a very successful collaboration with Tanla since 2022. We are now able to deepen the partnership in India which is positive for us, for Tanla, and for enterprises that can distribute messages to end customers in a more reliable, modern and cost-efficient way. The new partnership with strengthened collaboration ensures growing usage of the platform and opportunities to serve more business customers via Tanla’s network. We are committed to this partnership with Tanla and to scaling up volumes”, says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.

The partnership aims to help businesses reach out to more than 260 million active users of Truecaller in India with relevant messages that include rich media and engaging content. Business messages can include images, video, and even documents while at the same time offering benefits for businesses like lower costs, faster deliveries, and better insights, unlike traditional SMS.

The platform offers both one and two-way communication capabilities as well as the ability to communicate with audiences using rich media formats like photos, videos, and documents with a diverse set of functionalities including phone numbers, hyperlinks, and delivery & read receipts, to make it a best-in-class messaging experience that results in increased conversion and higher ROI for brands.

Commenting on the partnership, Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla said, Our exclusive partnership with Truecaller since 2022 has been highly successful. We are excited to partner with Truecaller and provide customized solutions to enterprises by leveraging business messaging capabilities and rich media. In Truecaller, revenues from Business Messaging are reported within Truecaller fastest fastest-growing revenue stream Truecaller for Business (TfB). From inception in early 2021 TfB has grown to an annual run rate of revenues of about 200 million SEK with the Verified Business offering with more than 2500 connected enterprises, Business Messaging and the newly launched risk- and fraud protection products. Business Messaging has together with Verified Business been an important revenue driver in 2023 and with the extended partnership that scales up the business messaging product further this is expected to continue in 2024 and onwards.