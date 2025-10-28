TTK Prestige partners with MoEngage to unify customer data and power its next phase of omnichannel growth

TTK Prestige announced it has selected MoEngage’s Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) as its martech platform. This partnership aims to unify the brand’s vast offline and online customer data to deliver personalized experiences, boost loyalty, and, over time, increase customer lifetime value.

With a rich legacy and a strong foothold in Indian kitchens, TTK Prestige is accelerating its digital-first approach to connect with an increasingly younger demographic. As the brand continues to expand its product portfolio beyond cookware into new categories, an agile, unified martech platform was needed to understand the complete customer journey. This strategic move to MoEngage will enable TTK Prestige to bridge the gap between in-store interactions and online browsing behavior, creating a single, cohesive view of every customer.

“For 75 years, our brand has been built on a foundation of trust and a deep understanding of the Indian household. To carry this legacy forward, we must innovate how we connect with our customers in the digital age,” said Anil Gurnani, CSMO – Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “Our goal is to understand the entire customer lifecycle, from their first purchase at a retail store to their online exploration of our new product ranges. MoEngage will enable us with its one-stop solution to unify this data and help drive cross-category adoption, increase repeat purchases, and build lasting relationships with our customers.”

The CDEP was chosen for its deep industry understanding, comprehensive single-platform capabilities, and robust customer support. A key differentiator was MoEngage’s powerful web personalization feature, which will allow TTK Prestige to showcase its extensive product catalog in a more relevant and engaging way to website visitors.

“TTK Prestige is an iconic brand that holds a special place in millions of Indian homes. We are honored to be their chosen partner as they embark on this exciting phase of digital transformation,” said Narasimha Rao, General Manager at MoEngage. “Their vision of creating truly contextual omnichannel experiences is precisely what our platform is built to enable. By providing the unified data foundation and a powerful engagement engine, we are committed to helping TTK Prestige achieve its core business objectives of fostering loyalty and driving sustainable growth.”

TTK Prestige will use MoEngage to combine customer data from various sources, including its CRM, retail systems, websites, and offline databases. This will create a 360-degree view of each customer, allowing for personalized marketing across channels such as email, SMS, WhatsApp, and website. For example, a customer who buys a pressure cooker in-store might receive emails about related products, while a website visitor browsing chimneys could get an SMS about a special exchange offer.

Looking ahead, TTK Prestige plans to evaluate MoEngage’s Open Analytics capabilities as well to gain more profound, unrestricted insights into customer behavior, further strengthening its data-driven decision-making for years to come.