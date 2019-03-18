U.S.-Based Online Learning Leader Udemy Enters India

Udemy, the global marketplace for learning and teaching online with over 30 million students and 42,000 instructors worldwide, announced the expansion of their operations in India with an employee hub in Gurgaon. India is one of the company’s fastest growing markets, with revenue and students doubling year-over-year. A local presence will enable Udemy to continue enhancing and localizing the student and instructor experience.

Founded in 2010, Udemy is an online learning destination that helps individuals, companies, and governments gain the skills they need to compete in today’s global economy. Built on the premise that not all teachers are found in traditional classrooms, the platform allows experts everywhere to develop courses on thousands of topics and share their knowledge with the world. Students learn the most current and in-demand skills from public speaking to mindfulness to the newest programming languages and marketing strategies.

“Udemy’s rapid growth in India shows us the level of demand from students, instructors, and companies for affordable skills training,” explained Gregg Coccari, Udemy CEO. “We are dedicated to our mission of improving lives through learning and expanding in India enables us to deliver on that promise.”

While the Udemy marketplace serves the needs of individuals looking to upskill, Udemy for Business is specifically designed for organizations, including business leaders such as Booking.com, Publicis Sapient, Pinterest, and Adidas, looking to continually invest in their workforces. This subscription-based product offers 3,000+ of the highest-rated technical and business courses, as well as learning analytics and an easy-to-use platform to create and distribute content to their own teams.

Udemy courses are in over 50 languages that can be viewed on the web, on a mobile device, Apple TV, and through Chromecast. In addition, Udemy students are able to download and view the courses offline, as well as change video quality for low-bandwidth environments.

