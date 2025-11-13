UiPath expands India presence with new 25,000 sq. ft. Bangalore office to accelerate product development and R&D in India

UiPath announced the opening of its new office in Bangalore. Spanning 25,599 sq. Ft. new space will serve as a strategic innovation hub, housing UiPath Product & Engineering (P&E) teams in India who contribute nearly 25 percent of the company’s global research and development efforts.

The office is designed to enable collaboration across product, engineering, UX design, and site reliability engineering teams. These teams will work closely with UiPath development centers in India, Europe, and the United States to advance innovation across the UiPath Platform™. The office also integrates sustainability best practices such as maximizing natural light and using energy-efficient fixtures to support employee well-being and environmental responsibility.

Located at Embassy Tech Village – Onyx, the new office features:

– Ergonomic workstations designed for comfort and focus

– Collaborative zones and flexible training spaces encouraging teamwork

– Wellness and recreation areas, including a dedicated game and wellness room

– A bright cafeteria that doubles as a social hub

Speaking about the new office, Gautam Goenka, SVP of Engineering & Site Head at UiPath, said, “India is home to one of the largest UiPath developer communities globally, and our teams here play a crucial role in building and testing technologies that power our platform. This new Bangalore office provides the space and environment our developers need to collaborate, experiment, and create solutions that deliver meaningful impact for customers worldwide”.

“Our operations in India continue to expand at an annual rate of 15-20 percent, reflecting the country’s growing role in our global strategy. The India team is a major contributor to our product and technology efforts, creating solutions here that are used by enterprises worldwide. As we advance into the era of agentic AI, our new Bangalore office reinforces our commitment to develop technologies that are reliable, secure, and deliver tangible ROI for teams everywhere,” said Raghu Malpani, Chief Technology Officer, UiPath.

The Bangalore office will focus on advancing innovations such as UiPath Maestro™ , Data Fabric with Ontology support, UiPath Test Cloud, Low Code and Pro Code App Development Platform and Human-in-the-Loop experiences through UiPath Action Center. Teams will also continue development on low-code and pro-code applications and industry-specific solutions, further strengthening UiPath product leadership and accelerating India’s role in shaping global automation strategy.