Undeterred By Coronavirus, One Plus 8 Series Launched; With Wireless Charging!

The much-awaited OnePlus series was unveiled today in a digital-only event, where the entire globe is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s pretty well known that India is OnePlus’ biggest market of smartphones. With this extension of the lockdown till May 3rd, it implies that the devices won’t be available to consumers for at least three more weeks.

The offline retail stores in India are being closed temporarily because of the coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand, India’s biggest e-retailers, Amazon and Flipkart have been limiting their services to essential goods only. The OnePlus 8 is priced at $699, and the price of the One Plus Pro goes up to $899. Sales for both phones begin on April 21st. The Indian price hasn’t been revealed by India yet.

As per industry experts, every smartphone brand has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and that OnePlus is not an exception. They even said that if OnePlus would be able to secure supplies from China, who would be willing to buy their phones. However, they also expressed apprehensions that negative growth is likely to hit the market, unless there are quick rebounds by June in the smartphone market.

Through the livestreamed video, the handsets were being unveiled, which was quite opposite to the jazzy events OnePlus fans are used to. Here are the two versions of the handsets. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ display, while the standard OnePlus 8 gets a 6.55-inch FHD+ display. The former has a 120Hz screen, while the latter has a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon platform, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are powered by the Snapdragon 865 and both are 5G supportive. The models have four rear cameras, that are capable of 3x optical zoom. In the standard model, there are three rear-facing cameras.

It is further learnt from OnePlus that users may expect improvements across the board when it comes to flagship smartphone experience like that of bigger batteries, wireless charging, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, better night mode, and improved camera app.

