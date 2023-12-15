Unocoin Marks 10 Years at the Forefront of India’s Cryptocurrency Evolution

Unocoin-India’s first and most popular crypto trading exchange, proudly commemorates its 10th anniversary. Co-founded by visionaries Sathvik Vishwanath and Sunny Ray, Unocoin has not only evolved into a ground-breaking company but has also played a pivotal role in championing the validation and acceptance of the cryptocurrency industry in India.

To mark this significant milestone, Unocoin extends its gratitude to its loyal users by offering a special gift. From December 14th at 12 am to December 24th at 11:59 pm, users can enjoy 0% transaction fees exclusively on Exchange – BTC, INR, and USDT pairs. This limited-time offer is Unocoin’s way of saying thank you for a decade of trust and support. Happy anniversary!

Mr Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO & Co-founder of Unocoin, said,”As Unocoin proudly marks a decade of innovation and resilience, we reflect on our unwavering commitment to pioneering the cryptocurrency landscape in India.

Over the past 10 years, Unocoin has been at the forefront of driving transformative change, bringing digital currency accessibility to millions. Our journey has been defined by innovation, overcoming challenges, and empowering users with the tools to navigate the evolving crypto landscape. As we celebrate this milestone, we express gratitude to our users, partners, and the entire crypto community for their trust and support. Looking ahead, Unocoin remains dedicated to shaping the future of finance, embracing the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

This anniversary symbolizes not only a decade of achievement but also a promise to continue leading the way in India’s dynamic and growing cryptocurrency ecosystem. Unocoin is an embodiment to its founding values, looking back on previous achievements while looking forward to a future distinguished by innovation, expansion, and the unwavering goal of financial inclusion. The company’s multiple offerings include India’s leading crypto exchange, a dependable Bitcoin wallet service, easy merchant integration for cryptocurrency payments, and effective educational efforts encouraging financial literacy in the cryptocurrency area.

The company faced initial skepticism around cryptocurrencies in India, overcoming hurdles with a crucial strategic investment from crypto luminary Barry Silbert. This not only provided vital financial support but also served as a seal of approval, elevating Unocoin’s standing in the industry. When the Indian government proposed a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies, Unocoin’s unwavering commitment to financial independence was tested. However, a court victory led by Mr. Harish B. V. marked a pivotal moment, affirming Unocoin’s role in the crypto sector and paving the way for continued growth and expansion.

Unocoin honors key partnerships that have extended its array of services and raised user experiences as part of its 10-year anniversary celebration. The organisation continues at the cutting edge of technical breakthroughs, cultivating a safe and user-friendly platform for trading various digital assets.