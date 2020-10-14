upGrad appoints Minaxi Indra as President of enterprise business

Read Article

Online higher education company upGrad on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Uber executive Minaxi Indra as its President, Enterprise Business.

She brings to the new role almost two decades of experience across enterprise customer excellence and business growth, working in companies like IBM, Cisco, SAP, and LinkedIn.

In her previous role at Uber, she led a team focused on customer growth and strategic engagement.

“Minaxi is an innovative thinker and believes in aligning with customer’s objectives to drive mutual wins,” Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and Managing Director, upGrad, said in a statement.

Indra’s new role at upGrad became effective from October 1, the company said.

Her appointment comes as upGrad increases focus on the business-to-business segment.

The company recently introduced pilot sessions with “guaranteed learning outcomes”, for large corporates and their employees, under its B2B arm — upGrad Enterprise.

The three-month pilot sessions are meant to help corporate employees develop an accurate subject foundation before they go ahead and pursue the entire online programme.

Post completion of the pilot session, the employees have an option to upgrade to a Nasscom-certified PGD programme in Data Science.

The initiative has secured enrolments from over 15 companies across diverse sectors like banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, infotech, IT, and consulting, upGrad said.

–IANS

