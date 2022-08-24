Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  UserTesting Partners With Tbot Techno Systems To Help More Organizations across India and Singapore to Create Customer-Centric Digital Experiences

UserTesting Partners With Tbot Techno Systems To Help More Organizations across India and Singapore to Create Customer-Centric Digital Experiences

News
By Express Computer
0 29

UserTesting, a leader in video-based human insights, and Tbot Techno Systems (Tbot), a global consulting and technology services company, jointly announced their partnership to bring human insight to more organizations across India and Singapore. Through the partnership, Tbot serves as a reseller of the UserTesting Human Insight Platform and will enable more Indian and Singaporean organizations to quickly see the value of first-party insights and help them to design and deliver innovative digital experiences. The partnership now offers Indian and Singaporean companies a new and trusted way to adopt the UserTesting Human Insight Platform with added consulting services from Tbot including support and training services. 

According to a recent report by Adobe, Asia Pacific businesses are poised to lead other global regions in customer experience investments in 2022. The Adobe report, “2022 Digital Trends:  APAC in Focus” found that 77 percent of APAC businesses experienced a pandemic-driven increase in new customers through digital channels, yet only 25 percent of companies in the region feel they have the necessary customer insights into the new wave of digital-first business. The report reveals that there is an immediate need for technologies like UserTesting, to help businesses align faster on changing customer needs and prioritize the opportunities that will drive the most value. 

“The pandemic created significant changes in buying patterns and behaviors around the globe and has had a particularly strong impact on how consumers engage with businesses in India and Singapore—with a big shift towards digital experiences,” said GB Kumar, Vice President of Sales for the Asia Pacific at UserTesting. “As we continue to grow throughout these regions to meet the demand for human insights, we look forward to building our strategic partnership with Tbot to help companies accelerate innovation and create exceptional experiences with UserTesting.”

The UserTesting Human Insight Platform is trusted by major consumer brands across Asia-Pacific such as Tata, Mahindra, HDFC Life, etc., and leading technology brands like Wipro, Amazon, Make My Trip, Cars24 and Razorpay, etc. 

Business models are changing rapidly in this digital world and technological advancement acts as a tailwind. Our partnership with UserTesting will enable us to offer customer-centric SaaS solutions to organizations and accelerate their growth journey to becoming market leaders,” said Mr. Snehal Parikh, CEO, Tbot Techno Systems. “We have witnessed our customers generate substantial growth driven on the back of deeper consumer insights for their products and services and believe the UserTesting Human Insight Platform is the end-to end- solution our customers need to successfully deliver on the customer experience.”

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image