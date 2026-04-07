UST has acquired Intecrowd in a strategic move to expand its enterprise application capabilities and accelerate delivery of AI-powered solutions within the Workday ecosystem.

The acquisition enhances UST’s position in the rapidly evolving Workday services market by combining its global scale with Intecrowd’s specialised expertise in Workday deployments and lifecycle support. This integration is expected to enable faster implementations, continuous optimisation, and improved business outcomes for global clients.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the US, Intecrowd brings deep domain capabilities across Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Financial Management, and Workday Extend. Its exclusive focus on Workday, along with recognised innovation credentials—including AI-focused solutions and partner awards—adds significant depth to UST’s enterprise application portfolio.

A key focus of the combined entity will be delivering AI-enabled, data-driven enterprise solutions, leveraging intelligent automation, AI-ready data foundations, and advanced analytics to accelerate time-to-value for customers. This aligns with UST’s broader “SaaS++” strategy aimed at enhancing enterprise transformation for Global 2000 organisations.

According to Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer at UST, the acquisition supports the company’s inorganic growth strategy by deepening its capabilities in key service areas and strengthening its ability to deliver domain-led AI innovation at scale.

Kailash Attal, Chief Solutions Officer at UST, highlighted that the move is strategically aligned with Workday’s growing market momentum, particularly in artificial intelligence, enabling UST to better serve enterprise clients navigating complex digital transformation journeys.

From Intecrowd’s perspective, the partnership unlocks new growth opportunities by combining its specialised expertise with UST’s global reach and AI leadership. Don McDougal, founder and CEO of Intecrowd, noted that the combined capabilities position the organisation to become a leading global Workday partner and accelerate AI adoption across HR and finance functions.

With this acquisition, UST is reinforcing its strategy to build a scalable, AI-first enterprise services platform, positioning itself to capitalise on growing demand for intelligent, cloud-based business applications and integrated digital transformation solutions.