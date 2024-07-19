UTI asset management company ltd collaborates with Salesforce

Salesforce, announced a collaboration with UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC), a pioneer in asset management that will create a future where every customer interaction is a journey of trust, transparency, and personalised service. This collaboration is the cornerstone of UTI AMC’s technology vision to be a digital-first & data-first organisation that leverages cutting-edge solutions to deliver superior investment performance.

With scale on the horizon and customer value a priority, UTI AMC will also leverage Salesforce to translate vast data points into meaningful interactions, automate marketing efforts and streamline customer engagement. With Salesforce’s Data cloud and analytics tools, UTI AMC will streamline processes, improve customer interactions, and drive campaign efficiency making wealth management accessible to all.

Leveraging Salesforce’s Customer Data Platform & Marketing Cloud, UTI AMC will be empowered with AI capabilities to focus on understanding the unique financial goals of each customer. Hyper-personalisation with real-time data, for creating digitised solutions across touchpoints will address the diverse needs of investors & partners. Salesforce Data Cloud and Tableau will leverage data and provide business analytics to transform the experience. This will create a cohesive ecosystem that reflects UTI AMC’s core values of integrity and innovation in a deeply integrated, trusted platform.

On this partnership, Mr. Imtaiyazur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO at UTI AMC, expressed, “Our commitment to embrace digital transformation has enabled us to leverage cutting-edge technology and provide superior customer experience. By partnering with Salesforce, we have strengthened our position, enhancing our legacy with superior customer engagement and experiences that empower our investors. Our proactive adoption of digital tools, from seamless KYC processes to comprehensive investment management platforms, ensures that we meet the evolving needs of our clients, helping them achieve their financial goals with utmost sincerity and trust.”

Arun Parameswaran, Managing Director – Sales, Salesforce India, said, “Today, technology offers fascinating opportunities for innovation in asset management. At Salesforce, we understand that trust, digitisation, and personalisation are overwhelmingly critical to drive innovation. Financial service institutions must meet their customers on channels of their choice and provide them with an end-to-end experience. This collaboration showcases the power of Salesforce in driving innovation and efficiency in the financial services sector. We are thrilled to collaborate with UTI AMC on their digital transformation journey and look forward to supporting the company in driving business success.”