Drone destination and NSIC sign MoU with NSIC to launch drone training programs at NSIC technical services centres

Drone Destination and the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a state-of-the-art drone training centre at NSIC, New Delhi. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive training on drone technology, repairs and maintenance, data processing and analysis, remote pilot training and new-age sport drone soccer. The centre will focus on skill development, employment generation, and empowering the drone ecosystem in India.

The collaboration between Drone Destination and NSIC is poised to bring significant advancements in the field of drone technology and AI, and develop a future-ready work force to cater to the growing and diversified demands of skilled manpower in the drone sector, especially in digital agriculture, survey & mapping, mining, asset inspection, surveillance & monitoring, disaster management and many more.

Mr. Chirag Sharma, CEO, Drone Destination, said, “This partnership with NSIC marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratize drone technology in India. By providing specialized training and skill development programs, we aim to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge and expertise needed to harness the full potential of drones. We are launching these technical skill enhancing courses in addition to the Pilot Training Certification course already offered by us in 12 locations across India. This initiative will ensure availability of skilled and specialised workforce in the growing drone eco-system in India.”

Kartikeya Sinha Director, Planning & Marketing, NSIC added, “NSIC is committed to fostering skill development across various sectors, and this MoU with Drone Destination aligns perfectly with our objectives. The establishment of this drone training centre will be a game-changer, particularly for aspiring youth and women in technology. By equipping individuals with the necessary skills, we are paving the way for a more technologically advanced and self-reliant India.”

The training programs at the centre will be progressively introduced at all NSIC Technical Skill Centres, ensuring widespread access to cutting-edge drone technology education. This initiative is set to create numerous opportunities for skill development and employment, driving economic growth and innovation in the drone sector.

