Bigbasket launches BB Matrix, an end-to-end SaaS based supply chain platform

Bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise, has unveiled BB Matrix, the all-in-one SaaS based supply chain platform that offers complete visibility across the entire supply chain to enterprises, globally. It enables user organisations to get real-time updates, quickly track bottlenecks, and take data-backed decisions to build resilient supply chains.

The launch comes at a time when there is a robust demand for supply chain management software globally. According to a Gartner report, global annual SCM software spend will reach $62 billion in 2028, up from $29 billion in 2023. Spearheaded by Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO – Bigbasket, and Rakshit Daga, Chief Product and Technology Officer, of Bigbasket, BB Matrix is said to  be capable of offering next-generation supply chain solutions to cut costs and increase productivity that the industry needs. The SaaS based solution has made it possible to reduce transportation costs by nearly 50%, lower the lead time by around 60%, and ensure up to 100% supply chain visibility, with its cutting edge solutions.

Speaking about this, Rakshit Daga, CPTO & Head of SaaS Business, Bigbasket said, “To cater to the pressing demand for agile, robust, and cost-efficient supply chains, we have made BB Matrix available to enterprises across different sectors that go beyond retail and e-commerce, like manufacturing, automobiles, aviation, consumer goods, etc. This platform is the outcome of over a decade of supply chain excellence at Bigbasket and has a proven scalability of up to 15 million+ monthly transactions today, integrating AI-driven automation, enhanced visibility, from first-mile to mid mile to last mile. BB Matrix is an extensive SaaS platform with its Warehouse Management System (WMS), Transport Management System (TMS), and Order Management System (OMS), enabling end-to-end transformation of supply chains.”

Adding further, Manish Mishra, Head of Sales & Marketing, BB Matrix said, “BB Matrix provides comprehensive ongoing support that encompasses configuration and optimisation, seamless data integration with over 150 ERP, CRM, and POS tools, and flawless migration as well to its customers. In addition, Tata BB Matrix is capable of offering its solutions in international markets like the US, Middle East, SEA, and Africa regions as well. This holistic approach sets BB Matrix apart as a singular and expert solution provider, tailored for the demands of the modern supply chain landscape.”

BB Matrix can seamlessly adapt to changing market conditions. Whether there is a need to forecast inventory, stock replenishment, storage, payments, delivery, or handling returns, the platform provides real-time updates and helps in identifying bottlenecks in a jiffy. This enables users to make data-driven decisions, which is required to build resilient supply chain processes. BB Matrix brings to the table a humongous infrastructure and network globally with a close to 99.1% on-time delivery record to help its clients deliver an excellent customer experience and achieve optimal outcomes in their supply chain operations.

