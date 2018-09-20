UTI Asset Management Company selects Accenture to lead digital transformation

Accenture has been selected to design, implement and manage a digital transformation strategy for UTI Asset Management Company (UTI), one of India’s largest investment managers, to help the company drive innovation-led growth in the digital economy.

“Embracing digital is one of the best methods of delivering best-in-class customer experiences in the future. This engagement with Accenture, combined with our own expertise, will help us achieve our vision of becoming the most preferred mutual fund organization in India. This is a strategic investment for our future,” said Imtaiyazur Rahman, Acting CEO, UTI.

Under the two-year contract, Accenture will design UTI’s enterprise technology architecture and fast-track its infrastructure modernisation, which includes moving certain applications to the cloud and revamping its data security framework; implement a new marketing automation platform to deliver optimised and cost-effective campaigns to UTI’s existing and prospective clients; define the data strategy for insight-driven decision-making; and design UTI’s customer engagement strategy.

“When used in the right manner, digital technologies like data analytics and marketing automation can help organisations achieve profitable growth. Cost-optimisation initiatives can create investment capacity to drive expansion and growth, while infrastructure modernisation can help create new sources of value. We’re looking forward to our collaboration with UTI as they advance in their journey to a digitally led future and are excited about what this will bring to millions of retail investors in India,” said Rishi Aurora, a Managing Director with Accenture who leads its Financial Services practice in India.

