V-Guard Industries looking at predictive maintenance at plants

V-Guard Industries looking at predictive maintenance at plants

the Company is focusing on Six Sigma, TPM, lean manufacturing, etc at the nine plants in India. The manufacturing execution system (MES) acts as an enabler for Industry 4.0, providing real-time factory data

V-Guard Industries, the Kochi based consumer electricals company announced major IT initiatives that kicked off in Q1, FY21. The company said in a communication to its investors.

Efforts on innovation, R&D and product development will continue to be made in order to roll out differentiated offerings in a competitive industry. The Company has products that are connected, controlled and M2M capable and is bringing capabilities like machine learning as well. The Company is also building in auto diagnostics into devices, working on a digital strategy that includes looking at the predictive maintenance in plants, using Artificial Intelligence.

In addition, the Company is focusing on Six Sigma, TPM, lean manufacturing, etc at the nine plants in India. The manufacturing execution system (MES) acts as an enabler for Industry 4.0, providing real-time factory data.


