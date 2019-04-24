V Resorts Launches Its New Mobile App

V Resorts, India’s largest boutique Hospitality Chain focused on Micro Tourism is pleased to announce the launch of its mobile phone app, ‘V Resorts’, for both iOS and Android operating systems. The new app has been designed by V Resort’s in-house tech team and will provide customers and travellers the option to browse through and book over 150 resorts across India quickly and efficiently on both smart phones and tablet devices.

The V Resorts app has been designed to meet significant customer demand for a simple, mobile friendly extension of the website. It not only offers a seamless transition but has easy-to-use features like Editor’s Choice of resorts, the option to browse through various resort and travel packages, theme-wise segregation of resorts, a list of new resorts that is updated regularly and of course, a detailed guide to all the activities & experiences available at each resort.

CEO & Founder of V Resorts, Aditi Balbir said, “The app will allow users to be completely tech-enable, letting them navigate through the property, and the experiences each property offers. Guests can even check-out using the app, making their stay truly hassle-free and transparent.”

Kalyan Gali, Chief Technical Officer of V Resorts, commented, “This is an exciting move for us, and ensures we remain flexible. The V Resorts app has been designed to work seamlessly with our website, enabling a smooth switch from desktop to mobile wherever and whenever our users need it.”

After downloading the V Resorts app, users will automatically connect to their central CRM platform, replicating the experience currently available through the V Resorts website, directly on a mobile device.

Along with real-time notifications, travellers will also get a wide range of innovative services linked to V Resorts, including the option to get directions towards a particular destination based on geo-location. They will also enjoy coupons and other discounts that are exclusive to the app.

Providing end-to-end information with destination guides, and an easy search option (you can search by location, city, resort or state), the app will soon also introduce an online chat feature so users can communicate directly with resort managers, and the option to fully customize your food before your trip has even begun!

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com