Vaishya Nagari Sahakari Bank in partnership with India Transact gives doorstep cash withdrawal services

India Transact Services Limited (ITSL), a digital payments solutions company in association with one of its partner bank – Vaishya Nagari Sahakari Bank is providing doorstep cash withdrawal services. Amidst the lockdown situation, these services have been introduced to support the pensioners’ for their day to day needs through‘OngoPoS Terminals’

The recent pandemic has been catastrophic and created a huge impact on everyone’s life. It is important to support people in need and contribute to the nation’s service amid this crisis. This initiative was planned to keep in mind the fact that there are high number of senior citizens in this country who are dependent on their pension and due to lockdown; they are unable to access the money. With the help of portable OngoPoS Terminals, it was made possible to withdraw cash and use it for daily expenses.

On this association, Mr. Sunil Khosla, President, Digital Business for India Transact Services Limited said, “It is a great initiative to help the senior citizens during a crisis situation such as Covid-19. We are happy to be a part of such a project and be able to help the Bank and people at the time of lockdown.”

Mr. Devidas Deshpande, CEO of Vaishya NagariSahakari Bank said, “The idea of giving doorstep cash withdrawal facility has proved to be a great solution for the Senior Citizens. They are glad to get help from their bank and get access to the money even during lockdown.”

