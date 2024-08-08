Varonis announces AI-powered data discovery and classification

Varonis Systems, Inc. announced powerful new AI capabilities that enhance its industry-leading data classification engine. Using novel machine learning techniques, Varonis can automatically discover, understand, and classify customers’ unique data better than ever. Without accurate and complete data classification, it’s impossible to prioritize risk, remediate exposures, or enforce downstream security controls. With the addition of AI classification, Varonis expands its already vast classification capabilities to provide teams with a deep arsenal to choose the right tool for the job.

Unlike first-gen AI solutions, which require extensive training data sets and struggle with accuracy, Varonis’ next-gen AI data classification offers:

-Minimal training requirements. Varonis’ trainable AI classifiers require very few true positives to achieve high accuracy.

-Cost-effective local data scanning. Varonis’ AI models are efficient and cost-effective enough to run on local compute. Customer data doesn’t have to leave their environment for scanning.

-Transparency and flexibility. Varonis’ AI models are not black boxes. They are adaptable and easy to validate.

“Every Varonis customer is different, each with its own proprietary data types and formats,” said David Bass, Varonis EVP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer. “By combining the power of trainable AI classifiers and Varonis’ battle-tested classification, organisations can reap the benefits of multiple techniques for maximum accuracy, performance, and cost.” AI data discovery and classification is available now. Contact Varonis to learn more about how the Varonis Data Security Platform automatically discovers critical data, ensures only the right people have access, and detects threats in real time.