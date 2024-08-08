Berger Paints selects HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN for security and network optimisation 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that Berger Paints has selected HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution to enhance and optimize its wide area network (WAN) connectivity across its 160 branches in India, including data centers, disaster recovery sites, and headquarters.

“Selecting HPE Aruba Networking underscores our commitment to digital transformation initiatives, allowing us to improve our application availability, user experiences, and overall network performance,” said Mr Partha Protim Mondal, CIO, Berger Paints India Ltd. “By implementing SD-WAN, we can respond more quickly to our business demands with increased productivity and higher return on investment. It will also help us eliminate our single points of failure, automatically rerouting traffic over backup links without disrupting application sessions.”

With the HPE Aruba Networking solution, Berger Paints can now significantly reduce the time spent querying and downloading large ERP reports, addressing its primary challenge. By leveraging the inbuilt WAN Optimization feature, the company benefits from faster response times for critical business applications, including ERP and SharePoint, with over a 50% reduction in data sent over WAN. This ensures efficient IT operations, especially for remote and low-bandwidth branch locations.

The SD-WAN solution uses a centralized control function to securely and intelligently steer traffic across the WAN and directly to trusted SaaS and IaaS providers. This improves application performance and delivers a high-quality user experience, enhancing business productivity and agility while reducing IT costs by replacing high-cost MPLS WAN links with broadband. Additionally, with the built-in firewall, the HPE Aruba Networking SD-WAN solution has enhanced the user experience for SaaS application utilising secured local internet breakouts over broadband.

“Our partnership with Berger Paints demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions that empower businesses in their digital transformation journey,” said Prakash Krishnamoorthy director, India at HPE Aruba Networking. “Centralized control and simplified management are imperatives to securely connect enterprise networks, branch offices, and data centers. For Berger Paints, our cutting-edge SD-WAN solution will improve the quality of their service, latency, and load issues. SD-WAN will unify networking and security functions to alleviate roadblocks between their teams, minimise complexities and cost, and optimise cross-functional collaboration.”