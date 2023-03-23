Varonis recognized as leader in Data Security Platforms

Varonis System announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2023, receiving the highest score in the strategy category.

Forrester evaluated 14 data security platform vendors against 24 criteria across three categories — current offering, strategy, and market presence. Varonis received the highest possible score of 5.0 in 12 criteria, including data classification, data threat and risk visibility, data access controls, investigations, and integrations for Zero Trust.

The Forrester report states,”Varonis excels in data visibility and automation,” also noting that “Varonis is a top choice for organizations prioritizing deep data visibility, classification capabilities, and automated remediation for data access.”

“Varonis is proud to be named a Leader in Forrester’s Wave for Data Security Platforms,” said Yaki Faitelson, CEO and co-founder of Varonis. “Our SaaS platform continues to raise the bar for automated data security, giving customers the ability to classify critical data, eliminate exposure, and stop threats with minimal effort. We believe this recognition further validates our ability to deliver automated outcomes to our customers.”